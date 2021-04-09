Arts

Gamble Garden event highlights founder's favorite bloom

Family-friendly program is part of nonprofit's monthly series

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Irises are the focus of a family-friendly Second Saturday program on April 10 at Gamble Garden. Embarcadero Media file photo.

From roses to magnolias to lavender, Palo Alto's Gamble Garden is home to all kinds of blooms throughout the seasons. But Elizabeth Gamble, for whom the historic house and garden is named, actually did have a favorite flower: the iris, a delicate spring and summer flower that blooms in a variety of hues, but is best known for petals of vivid blues and purples.

Elizabeth's favorite flower is the focus of Gamble Garden's April Second Saturday program, which takes place April 10.

Visitors to the program can enjoy a nature hunt and learn more about irises in exhibits about the flower. Children will receive a magnifier and flower tracker chart to help them in the nature hunt. Also, for the first time since last spring, guests can take a guided tour inside the property's historic house, built in 1904 in the colonial revival style.

Admission is free, but to help ensure social distancing, guests must register for a timed entry slot between 10 and 11 a.m.

Gamble Garden is located at 1431 Waverley St., Palo Alto. For more information, visit gamblegarden.org.

