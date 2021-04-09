Arts

EnActe Arts offers a 'Window on Women'

April 10 online performances include humorous rap video and one-act play

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

EnActe Arts is showcasing work by Reena Kapoor April 10 and 17. Courtesy EnActe Arts.

EnActe Arts' WEFT program (Women EnActe For Themselves) offers women writers a space to hone their craft under the guidance of mentors. On Saturday, April 10, at 5 p.m., the theater company will offer an online showcase of two pieces by WEFT fellow Reena Kapoor, developed and workshopped by EnActe Arts.

"Bollywood Rules For Women" is, according to EnActe Arts, "A hard-hitting rap song that questions the norms of patriarchy propagated in Bollywood films." The song was written by Kapoor, with music by Siddharth Chattopadhyay and with the participation of numerous other artists.

"Art of the Possible" is a one-act play that asks the question, "What happens when you find out that marriage is not what you want out of life right now?" and is directed by EnActe co-founder Vinita Sud Belani.

Tickets are sold on a pay-what-you-can basis, ranging from free to $25.

Two more pieces by Kapoor will be performed Saturday, April 17.

More information is available at enacte.org.

