Worker struck by falling tree, rescued from steep hillside near Pescadero

A tree worker was rescued from a steep hillside and flown to an area hospital with major injuries, after he was struck by a falling tree Tuesday afternoon near Pescadero, Cal Fire said.

The worker was hit about 3:30 p.m. while working near the burn area of the 2020 CZU Lightning Complex fire and had to be rescued from 300 feet down a steep hillside by firefighters using a rope system, Cal Fire said.

Other responding agencies included San Mateo County and Loma Mar fire departments, the Coastside Fire Protection District, the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and Stanford Life Flight.