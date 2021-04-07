San Mateo County Office of Education updates guidance for schools

The San Mateo County Office of Education on Tuesday released updated guidance for county schools on physical distancing, quarantining, travel and graduation ceremonies.

Available online, the Office of Education's Pandemic Recovery Framework aligns with guidance from the California Department of Public Health and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One of the key changes allows students' chairs to be a minimum of 3 feet apart, closer than the previous distance of 6 feet. However, there must still be a minimum of 6 feet between teachers' desks and students' desks. Students and staff must be a minimum of 6 feet apart if unmasked -- for example, when eating or drinking.

If a fully vaccinated person is identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case but they do not exhibit symptoms, they do not have to quarantine, but a 14-day symptom-watch period is required. Fully vaccinated individuals may continue to attend school and must submit vaccination documentation to San Mateo County Health.

