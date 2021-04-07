San Mateo County makes steady progress in vaccinations, but supply is limited

Given San Mateo County's low COVID-19 case rates, steady vaccination progress and the state's promise to deliver more vaccines, county officials remain hopeful even though the supply is currently less than promised.

As of Monday, 49.5% of San Mateo County residents 16 and older have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine supply, however, remains limited.

Dr. Anand Chabra, San Mateo County Health COVID-19 mass vaccination section chief, said Tuesday that the county received 17,420 vaccine doses last week, fewer than the 20,930 doses received two weeks ago.

Chabra said the change may be because some vaccine outlets -- like Stanford Health Care and Safeway pharmacy -- received doses directly from the California Department of Public Health as part of the state's arrangement with Blue Shield of California, the third-party vaccine administrator.