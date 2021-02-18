News

Spring Down owner gifts equestrian center to Portola Valley

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 18, 2021, 11:37 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

The Spring Down Equestrian Center in Portola Valley on July 28. The Town Council recently accepted the future donation of the center to the town. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Portola Valley Town Council accepted the future donation of the Spring Down Equestrian Center to the town at its Feb. 10 meeting.

The gift includes an option to acquire the Western Parcel, including the existing single-family residence, and an endowment of $7 million to acquire the Western Parcel and to maintain both Spring Down and the Western Parcel, according to a town press release.

Spring Down owner Carol Goodstein, with late husband Stan who died in 2016, donated lands that now make up the Spring Down Open Space Preserve in 2005. Under the agreement made last week, the town will maintain the equestrian property at 725 Portola Valley Road (adjacent to the Portola Valley Town Center) in perpetuity. Should the town no longer be able to continue its equestrian use, the property would become open space.

"My goal for Spring Down has always been to keep horsemanship and connection with horses affordable to everyone," said Goodstein in a statement. "Spring Down has been my peaceful paradise in Portola Valley since 1984. It's been a gift to our horses, horse loving community and my entire staff. Our wonderful family atmosphere has helped support mental and physical health for both myself and our many clients..."

She said she often wondered about what she could do to show her gratitude for all the joy she's had living in Portola Valley. "Now you have my answer, it's Spring Down."

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Goodstein, a San Francisco native, has ridden horses since learning at summer camp at age 7, according to Spring Down's website. She also took lessons at San Francisco's Stanyon Street stable across from Golden Gate Park as a child before teaching riding lessons.

Spring Down is a key part of Portola Valley's equestrian history, said Mayor Maryann Derwin in a statement.

"The town is honored to be considered as a future steward of this land," Derwin said. "Carol's generosity to the community will be enjoyed by generations of equestrians and the legacy she provides will enable the community to live the values we all cherish."

In July, the Town Council held a closed-session discussion on the possible town acquisition of a parcel at Spring Down.

"Ever since 1968, when our town was a mere four years old, Spring Down has been a fixture on Portola Road, beloved by children and adult riders, and even passersby," said Nancy Lund, the town historian and chair of the Historic Resources Committee, in a statement. "This remarkable bequest will allow it to continue as a key feature in town into a distant future. As a place with deep equestrian roots, we are grateful to Carol Goodstein for her thoughtful generosity."

After Goodstein's death the gift would need to be formally accepted by the Town Council at a public meeting.

Later this year, town officials hope to hold a public celebration once the pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Spring Down owner gifts equestrian center to Portola Valley

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 18, 2021, 11:37 am

The Portola Valley Town Council accepted the future donation of the Spring Down Equestrian Center to the town at its Feb. 10 meeting.

The gift includes an option to acquire the Western Parcel, including the existing single-family residence, and an endowment of $7 million to acquire the Western Parcel and to maintain both Spring Down and the Western Parcel, according to a town press release.

Spring Down owner Carol Goodstein, with late husband Stan who died in 2016, donated lands that now make up the Spring Down Open Space Preserve in 2005. Under the agreement made last week, the town will maintain the equestrian property at 725 Portola Valley Road (adjacent to the Portola Valley Town Center) in perpetuity. Should the town no longer be able to continue its equestrian use, the property would become open space.

"My goal for Spring Down has always been to keep horsemanship and connection with horses affordable to everyone," said Goodstein in a statement. "Spring Down has been my peaceful paradise in Portola Valley since 1984. It's been a gift to our horses, horse loving community and my entire staff. Our wonderful family atmosphere has helped support mental and physical health for both myself and our many clients..."

She said she often wondered about what she could do to show her gratitude for all the joy she's had living in Portola Valley. "Now you have my answer, it's Spring Down."

Goodstein, a San Francisco native, has ridden horses since learning at summer camp at age 7, according to Spring Down's website. She also took lessons at San Francisco's Stanyon Street stable across from Golden Gate Park as a child before teaching riding lessons.

Spring Down is a key part of Portola Valley's equestrian history, said Mayor Maryann Derwin in a statement.

"The town is honored to be considered as a future steward of this land," Derwin said. "Carol's generosity to the community will be enjoyed by generations of equestrians and the legacy she provides will enable the community to live the values we all cherish."

In July, the Town Council held a closed-session discussion on the possible town acquisition of a parcel at Spring Down.

"Ever since 1968, when our town was a mere four years old, Spring Down has been a fixture on Portola Road, beloved by children and adult riders, and even passersby," said Nancy Lund, the town historian and chair of the Historic Resources Committee, in a statement. "This remarkable bequest will allow it to continue as a key feature in town into a distant future. As a place with deep equestrian roots, we are grateful to Carol Goodstein for her thoughtful generosity."

After Goodstein's death the gift would need to be formally accepted by the Town Council at a public meeting.

Later this year, town officials hope to hold a public celebration once the pandemic restrictions have been lifted.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.