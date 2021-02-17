Atherton couple donates $80M to Stanford children's hospital, medical school

An Atherton couple has given $80 million to Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford and Stanford University's School of Medicine to improve the services available to Bay Area mothers and babies.

Elizabeth and Bruce Dunlevie's gift is the largest ever from individuals to the hospital, the Lucile Packard Foundation for Children's Health announced Tuesday.

A majority of the donation — $50 million — will fund a new labor and delivery unit on the first floor of the children's hospital's West building. The unit will include 14 private suites and a maternity antepartum unit for mothers who need to be hospitalized before giving birth.

More than 4,400 babies are delivered each year at the children's hospital in Palo Alto, hospital officials said.

The remaining $30 million will help further the Maternal-Fetal Medicine program at the School of Medicine by hiring more faculty members. With close to two-thirds of expectant mothers at the children's hospital considered at high risk, part of the program's goals is to help expectant mothers with conditions such as heart disease, cancer and epilepsy.