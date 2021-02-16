Crimes and courts updates: Doctors split on alleged murderer's sanity, alleged bike thief nabbed and more

• Feb. 7, 300 block of Terminal Ave. A woman reported that an adult suspect, whom she knew, came to her home to challenge to her a fight, alleging that the victim was using her address. When the victim did not come out of her home, the suspect allegedly sent a message on social media threatening to physically assault and kill the victim.

• Feb. 7, 1100 block of Madera Ave. A man got into an argument with a male relative over money owed to him. The relative allegedly hit the man over the head with a glass beer bottle, causing a cut to his head. The relative had left the residence when officers arrived and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

• Between Feb. 6 and 7, 300 block Sharon Park Drive. Someone entered Mitsunobu Restaurant and stole a cash drawer. The estimated loss is $100. It's not known how the suspect entered the restaurant. The door was found open the following day, but there were no signs of forced entry.

The next day, around 2:15 a.m., a Menlo Park police officer responded to an attempted vehicle theft and saw as person who matched the suspect from the bike theft. He was wearing the same clothing and was found in possession of the stolen bicycle, prosecutors said. When shown the surveillance video, the defendant, Larrypeter Guinn, a 50-year-old from Daly City, reportedly admitted he was the one on the camera who had stolen the bicycle, according to prosecutors. The case was set for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 23 and the defendant remains in custody on $50,000 bail.

On Feb. 8, a 19-year-old Menlo Park resident was at home when he heard his dog barking, according to a report from the San Mateo County District Attorneys' Office. The teen went downstairs and saw that the gate and front door had been opened. He closed them. An hour later, he went downstairs again and noticed that the gate and front door had been opened again. He asked his mother to check their home surveillance cameras and they observed that a man had stolen the teen's $4,000 bike from inside their home's entryway.

Doctors tasked with determining whether murder suspect Francis Wolke of Cincinnati was sane at the time former Atherton arborist Kathleen Anderson was fatally stabbed in her Menlo Park home in December 2018 have returned with split conclusions, according to prosecutors from the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. One doctor concluded that the defendant was sane and the other concluded he was not.

The driver, Luke Quinton of Menlo Park, was driving a small SUV when he struck the victims' car at the intersection of El Camino Real and Oak Grove Avenue. The struck vehicle, a 1960s-era Buick Riviera, burst into flames, and the vehicle's four occupants became stuck inside because the collision had jammed the doors shut. Pounding and kicking on the driver's side door, they were eventually able to get out. The driver was injured at the time of the accident, but showed some indications of intoxication, according to prosecutors. In addition, three hours after the collision, his blood alcohol level was found to be 0.147%, prosecutors said. The case has been continued to April 13 for a pre-sentence report and for the sentence to be imposed. The defendant is out of custody on a $45,000 bond.

A 27-year-old driver who failed to stop at a red light in Menlo Park and struck a 1960s vehicle with four people inside in May 2019 has pleaded no contest to drunk driving on the condition that he serve no more than two years and four months in state prison.

Crimes and courts updates: Doctors split on alleged murderer's sanity, alleged bike thief nabbed and more