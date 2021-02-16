COVID-19 vaccine clinic at SFO opens to all San Mateo County residents for two days

A two-day vaccination clinic at San Francisco International Airport will provide drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations for all San Mateo County residents 65 years and older, regardless of insurance.

The clinic takes place Wednesday and Friday at the SFO Long Term Parking Garage, 806 S. Airport Blvd.

Residents 65 years and older can sign up for an appointment here.

Appointments will be available 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 19.

People must register in advance and bring a photo ID showing date of birth. Walk-up registration is not available and people who do not meet eligibility criteria will be turned away or have their appointments canceled, according to the county.