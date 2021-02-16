News

COVID-19 vaccine clinic at SFO opens to all San Mateo County residents for two days

Drive-thru clinic at airport's longterm parking garage offering appointments for Feb. 17 and 19

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 16, 2021, 5:02 pm 1
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A drive-thru vaccine clinic at San Francisco International Airport will open to all San Mateo County residents for two days, Feb. 17 and 19. Pictured, the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is loaded into a syringe at Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto on Jan. 30. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

A two-day vaccination clinic at San Francisco International Airport will provide drive-thru COVID-19 vaccinations for all San Mateo County residents 65 years and older, regardless of insurance.

The clinic takes place Wednesday and Friday at the SFO Long Term Parking Garage, 806 S. Airport Blvd.

Residents 65 years and older can sign up for an appointment here.

Appointments will be available 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17, and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, Feb. 19.

People must register in advance and bring a photo ID showing date of birth. Walk-up registration is not available and people who do not meet eligibility criteria will be turned away or have their appointments canceled, according to the county.

The SFO clinic, which began Feb. 12, was previously limited to residents covered under the Health Plan of San Mateo or those with no other access to the vaccine. County officials decided on Sunday to expand the clinic's reach to fill remaining appointments.

Preston Merchant, spokesman for San Mateo County Health, said that the county anticipates that 12,000 residents will have been vaccinated at the SFO clinic by the end of Friday.

As of Monday, 109,793 county residents have received at least the first dose of the vaccine, representing 17.1 percent of individuals 16 years and older in the county.

San Mateo County is focused on vaccinating health care workers and individuals 65 and older at this time. Vaccination for the next eligible groups -- teachers, childcare workers, farmworkers and first responders -- will start Feb. 22, the county announced last week.

People needing support can contact (650) 263-1867 or email [email protected]

To learn more about COVID-19 vaccination in San Mateo County, visit smchealth.org.

Comments

MP mom
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
10 minutes ago
MP mom, Menlo Park: Downtown
Registered user
10 minutes ago

I found this headline really confusing (and disappointing). I think it would be really helpful to say upfront that it’s available for everyone in the county age 65+, not everyone in the county.

