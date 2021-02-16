Community briefs: Black History Month speakers series

Curieus, a nonprofit aimed at fostering interest in STEM among underserved elementary school kids in the Bay Area, is hosting a Black History Month event on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. It's part of a series that includes virtual webinars and Q&As featuring inspiring Black scientists and industry pioneers.

And event on Feb. 13 featured a conversation with Dr. Odette Harris of Stanford University, America's first Black female tenured professor of neurosurgery. The Feb. 20 event will be a conversation with Stanford University's Kunle Olukotun, professor of electrical engineering and computer science and the "father of the multi-core processor."

