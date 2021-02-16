Arts

Community briefs: Black History Month speakers series

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 16, 2021, 2:34 pm 0

Curieus, a nonprofit aimed at fostering interest in STEM among underserved elementary school kids in the Bay Area, is hosting a Black History Month event on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. It's part of a series that includes virtual webinars and Q&As featuring inspiring Black scientists and industry pioneers.

And event on Feb. 13 featured a conversation with Dr. Odette Harris of Stanford University, America's first Black female tenured professor of neurosurgery. The Feb. 20 event will be a conversation with Stanford University's Kunle Olukotun, professor of electrical engineering and computer science and the "father of the multi-core processor."

To learn more or RSVP go here.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Angela Swartz

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Community briefs: Black History Month speakers series

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 16, 2021, 2:34 pm

Curieus, a nonprofit aimed at fostering interest in STEM among underserved elementary school kids in the Bay Area, is hosting a Black History Month event on Saturday, Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. It's part of a series that includes virtual webinars and Q&As featuring inspiring Black scientists and industry pioneers.

And event on Feb. 13 featured a conversation with Dr. Odette Harris of Stanford University, America's first Black female tenured professor of neurosurgery. The Feb. 20 event will be a conversation with Stanford University's Kunle Olukotun, professor of electrical engineering and computer science and the "father of the multi-core processor."

To learn more or RSVP go here.

Angela Swartz

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.