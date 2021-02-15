Burglaries, break-in reported in Atherton

Burglars struck again in Atherton last week, including an attempted burglary that was thwarted by the home's resident.

On Feb. 4 at around 11:25 p.m., someone entered a house on the first block of Snowden Avenue through an unlocked front door, according to a Feb. 5 Atherton police bulletin. Once inside, the suspect removed his shoes, presumably to avoid making noise. The resident confronted the suspect, who immediately fled. Nothing was taken and no one was harmed, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male adult, about 30 years old with a mustache and wearing a light-colored hooded windbreaker jacket, black pants and black shoes.

In two separate incidents, thieves took bicycles from homes, according to Atherton police.

Overnight on Feb. 1, someone entered an unsecured indoor pool structure on the unit block of Tuscaloosa Avenue and took four bicycles.