Burglaries, break-in reported in Atherton

Uploaded: Mon, Feb 15, 2021, 9:05 am 0
Residents have reported 14 burglaries (and two attempted burglaries) in Atherton since Oct. 1. Crime information via Atherton Police Department.

Burglars struck again in Atherton last week, including an attempted burglary that was thwarted by the home's resident.

On Feb. 4 at around 11:25 p.m., someone entered a house on the first block of Snowden Avenue through an unlocked front door, according to a Feb. 5 Atherton police bulletin. Once inside, the suspect removed his shoes, presumably to avoid making noise. The resident confronted the suspect, who immediately fled. Nothing was taken and no one was harmed, police said.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male adult, about 30 years old with a mustache and wearing a light-colored hooded windbreaker jacket, black pants and black shoes.

In two separate incidents, thieves took bicycles from homes, according to Atherton police.

Overnight on Feb. 1, someone entered an unsecured indoor pool structure on the unit block of Tuscaloosa Avenue and took four bicycles.

Sometime between 5 p.m. on Feb. 6 and 8:45 a.m. on Feb. 8, someone stole a bicycle from a shed in the 100 block of Selby Lane. The shed appeared to be unlocked when the bicycle was taken, police said. The bicycle was described as a green men's anodized Santa Cruz Nomad mountain bicycle with grey lettering.

Sometime between Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, someone forced open a locked garage side door on the unit block of Maple Avenue, removing miscellaneous items, according to a Feb. 10 police news bulletin. The items included silverware and costume jewelry with an estimated total value of $1,000, said acting Atherton police Cmdr. Daniel Larsen in an email.

Sometime between Feb. 6 and Feb. 11, someone gained entry into a residence on the unit block of Maple Avenue by prying open a master bedroom window. Once inside, the thief rummaged through the residence and took miscellaneous items. The burglary possibly occurred when the residence was tented for fumigation.

There have been 16 burglaries in town since Oct. 1. The Feb. 4 incident is one of two attempted burglaries during that time period.

Residents are encouraged to lock and secure all doors and windows when leaving their home for any length of time and to always set the security alarm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

Angela Swartz

