Obituaries: Joan Bohannon, Joan Moore, Charlene Dowley, Darla Tupper

Joan Cherie Bohannon, 87, a Menlo Park resident and former real estate broker, died on Jan. 15. Joan Talbot Moore, 91, a Woodside resident and co-owner of Talbot’s Toyland in San Mateo, which closed last year, died on Jan. 25. Charlene Dowley, 87, a Menlo Park resident and medical assistant at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, died on Jan. 30. Darla Marlene Tupper, 85, a longtime Menlo Park resident and former educator for the Menlo Park and Los Altos School districts, died on Feb. 2.

