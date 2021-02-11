News

Obituaries: Joan Bohannon, Joan Moore, Charlene Dowley, Darla Tupper

A list of local residents who died recently.

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Joan Cherie Bohannon, 87, a Menlo Park resident and former real estate broker, died on Jan. 15. Joan Talbot Moore, 91, a Woodside resident and co-owner of Talbot’s Toyland in San Mateo, which closed last year, died on Jan. 25. Charlene Dowley, 87, a Menlo Park resident and medical assistant at the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, died on Jan. 30. Darla Marlene Tupper, 85, a longtime Menlo Park resident and former educator for the Menlo Park and Los Altos School districts, died on Feb. 2.

Click on their names to read the full obituaries, leave remembrances or post photos. Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.

