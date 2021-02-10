Stanford pediatrician arrested for allegedly meeting a minor for sex

A Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford physician has been arrested for allegedly attempting to lure a girl to a location for sexual activity, according to the Redwood City Police Department.

Dr. Dylan O'Connor, 33, was arrested at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, in the 1800 block of El Camino Real in Redwood City for allegedly sending harmful material to a juvenile and traveling to meet a minor for lewd purposes. Both are felonies.

Redwood City police received a tip from the San Jose Police Department's Internet Crimes Against Children unit, which monitors the illegal exchange of electronic images and activity involving children. The tip involved a possible sex crime against a girl in Redwood City, police said.

Redwood City police's Street Crimes Suppression Team conducted a lengthy investigation, which included monitoring electronic media communications and personal photographs of a pornographic nature allegedly sent by O'Connor. The investigation revealed that a man attempted to lure a girl to a specific location with the intent to engage in sexual activity. When he arrived at the arranged location, police arrested him without incident, according to a press release.

A search warrant was served at O'Connor's residence after his arrest. Police seized electronic devices as part of the investigation and are seeking to identify additional victims, with assistance from the San Jose police Internet Crimes Against Children unit, Hillsborough Police Department Investigations Bureau and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Inspector's unit.