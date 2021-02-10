Arts

Pianist Ihang Lin to perform virtual concert Feb. 13

Selections by Chopin and Debussy will be featured in Community School of Music and Arts event

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 10, 2021, 2:01 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Pianist Ihang Lin will perform a virtual concert on Feb. 13. Courtesy CSMA.

Community School of Music and Arts faculty member and pianist Ihang Lin will perform a virtual concert on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m., featuring solo music by Frédéric Chopin and Claude Debussy.

Lin, who holds a doctoral degree in music and is originally from Taiwan, has performed all over the world, including at Carnegie Hall. Locally, in addition to her work at CSMA in Mountain View, she's played with Opera San Jose, Ragazzi Boys Chorus and San Jose State University. Audiences this weekend, however, can enjoy her performance from the comfort of home -- wherever that may be -- by tuning in to CSMA's youtube channel.

More information is available at arts4all.org.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Pianist Ihang Lin to perform virtual concert Feb. 13

Selections by Chopin and Debussy will be featured in Community School of Music and Arts event

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Feb 10, 2021, 2:01 pm

Community School of Music and Arts faculty member and pianist Ihang Lin will perform a virtual concert on Saturday, Feb. 13 at 7:30 p.m., featuring solo music by Frédéric Chopin and Claude Debussy.

Lin, who holds a doctoral degree in music and is originally from Taiwan, has performed all over the world, including at Carnegie Hall. Locally, in addition to her work at CSMA in Mountain View, she's played with Opera San Jose, Ragazzi Boys Chorus and San Jose State University. Audiences this weekend, however, can enjoy her performance from the comfort of home -- wherever that may be -- by tuning in to CSMA's youtube channel.

More information is available at arts4all.org.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.