Obituaries: Mary Hom, Karl Handwerk, Gail Blach, Katherine Strehl

A list of local residents who died recently.

by Lloyd Lee / Almanac

Dr. Mary Kim Hom, 65, a Menlo Park resident, died on Jan. 13. Karl Handwerk, 83, a Woodside resident of 54 years, died on Jan. 13. Gail Blach, 84, a longtime Menlo Park resident, died on Jan. 14. Katherine A. Strehl, 76, an executive manager at BART and Menlo Park resident of 30 years, died on Jan. 24.

Go to Lasting Memories at almanacnews.com/obituaries to read more.

