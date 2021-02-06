News

Guest opinion: Dear Gov. Newsom: Don't ignore the disabled in distributing vaccine

by Jennifer Panighetti / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 6, 2021, 9:30 am 0
Time to read: about 2 minutes

Medical assistant Monica Magana draws the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto on Jan. 30, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Dear Gov. Gavin Newsom,

I am young.

I am beautiful.

I am successful.

I am a student.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

I am a wife.

I am a daughter.

I am an aunt.

I am a friend.

I am disabled.

And I am at a high risk of dying from COVID-19.

I should not need to be any of these things for my life to have value. That I am alive should be enough. But right now, I am being told — along with hundreds of thousands just like me — by the state of California that we are not worth protecting from this virus.

In December, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended that people with high-risk medical conditions be given the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as non-front-line health care workers. But in late January, you completely scrapped that plan. Instead, you are recommending a basic age-based grouping in prioritizing vaccine distribution. By doing so, you are neglecting the health and safety of all Californians living with disabilities.

We disabled people often need help with the basic activities of daily life: getting in and out of bed; eating; bathing. Not everybody with disabilities lives in long-term care facilities that have been devastated by COVID-19, and not everybody with a disability is elderly; yet we are susceptible to the same dangers. We rely on kind, loving people who come into our homes to do essential work for us every day. Sometimes our caregivers work even when they are sick because there is no other option for us.

We need the compassionate care of our government. We are at a much higher risk of getting and dying from COVID-19, and we are helpless to stop this on our own. It is not our fault that we need the help of multiple people every day, or that our lungs don't work at full capacity, or that our immune systems are compromised.

Your citizens are begging for help. No, we are dying for help.

Do not leave us to flounder in the ocean without a lifeboat. We will not survive. Gov. Newsom, you must expand access to the vaccines to those of us whose lives depend on it.

I am a woman.

I am creative.

I am an athlete.

I am a granddaughter.

I am a sister.

I am a colleague.

I am disabled.

I have a voice.

And I will use it.

Jennifer Panighetti lives in Mountain View.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Guest opinion: Dear Gov. Newsom: Don't ignore the disabled in distributing vaccine

by Jennifer Panighetti / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 6, 2021, 9:30 am

Dear Gov. Gavin Newsom,

I am young.

I am beautiful.

I am successful.

I am a student.

I am a wife.

I am a daughter.

I am an aunt.

I am a friend.

I am disabled.

And I am at a high risk of dying from COVID-19.

I should not need to be any of these things for my life to have value. That I am alive should be enough. But right now, I am being told — along with hundreds of thousands just like me — by the state of California that we are not worth protecting from this virus.

In December, the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommended that people with high-risk medical conditions be given the COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as non-front-line health care workers. But in late January, you completely scrapped that plan. Instead, you are recommending a basic age-based grouping in prioritizing vaccine distribution. By doing so, you are neglecting the health and safety of all Californians living with disabilities.

We disabled people often need help with the basic activities of daily life: getting in and out of bed; eating; bathing. Not everybody with disabilities lives in long-term care facilities that have been devastated by COVID-19, and not everybody with a disability is elderly; yet we are susceptible to the same dangers. We rely on kind, loving people who come into our homes to do essential work for us every day. Sometimes our caregivers work even when they are sick because there is no other option for us.

We need the compassionate care of our government. We are at a much higher risk of getting and dying from COVID-19, and we are helpless to stop this on our own. It is not our fault that we need the help of multiple people every day, or that our lungs don't work at full capacity, or that our immune systems are compromised.

Your citizens are begging for help. No, we are dying for help.

Do not leave us to flounder in the ocean without a lifeboat. We will not survive. Gov. Newsom, you must expand access to the vaccines to those of us whose lives depend on it.

I am a woman.

I am creative.

I am an athlete.

I am a granddaughter.

I am a sister.

I am a colleague.

I am disabled.

I have a voice.

And I will use it.

Jennifer Panighetti lives in Mountain View.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.