News

County to host Facebook event in Spanish addressing vaccine concerns

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 6, 2021, 10:00 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Medical assistant Adriana Castaneda draws the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at Ravenswood Family Health Center in East Palo Alto on Jan. 30, 2021. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

San Mateo County on Tuesday will host a Facebook Live event in Spanish to address community concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The conversation, titled "COVID-19 Vaccine Community Forum, My Body, My Mind, My Wellness, My Community!" will take place Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. on the county's Facebook page. View the Facebook page here.

It will "address community concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine including tips to avoid health, labor and social inequities and the psycho-emotional effects of the pandemic," according to a county press statement.

The event features a Stanford University infectious diseases associate professor, a county health equity officer, a representative from Legal Aid Society of San Mateo and mental health specialists.

The event is organized by San Mateo County Health's Office of Diversity and Equity, the Office of Consumer and Legal Affairs and the county's Office of Community Affairs.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

County to host Facebook event in Spanish addressing vaccine concerns

by Astrid Casimire / Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Sat, Feb 6, 2021, 10:00 pm

San Mateo County on Tuesday will host a Facebook Live event in Spanish to address community concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The conversation, titled "COVID-19 Vaccine Community Forum, My Body, My Mind, My Wellness, My Community!" will take place Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. on the county's Facebook page. View the Facebook page here.

It will "address community concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine including tips to avoid health, labor and social inequities and the psycho-emotional effects of the pandemic," according to a county press statement.

The event features a Stanford University infectious diseases associate professor, a county health equity officer, a representative from Legal Aid Society of San Mateo and mental health specialists.

The event is organized by San Mateo County Health's Office of Diversity and Equity, the Office of Consumer and Legal Affairs and the county's Office of Community Affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.