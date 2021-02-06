County to host Facebook event in Spanish addressing vaccine concerns

San Mateo County on Tuesday will host a Facebook Live event in Spanish to address community concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine.

The conversation, titled "COVID-19 Vaccine Community Forum, My Body, My Mind, My Wellness, My Community!" will take place Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. on the county's Facebook page. View the Facebook page here.

It will "address community concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine including tips to avoid health, labor and social inequities and the psycho-emotional effects of the pandemic," according to a county press statement.

The event features a Stanford University infectious diseases associate professor, a county health equity officer, a representative from Legal Aid Society of San Mateo and mental health specialists.

The event is organized by San Mateo County Health's Office of Diversity and Equity, the Office of Consumer and Legal Affairs and the county's Office of Community Affairs.