Menlo Park police: No violent crime increase in 2020

When it comes to policing, 2020 was a unique year, according to an annual report from the Menlo Park Police Department detailing crime counts and trends throughout the city last year.

Generally, there were far fewer demands for service and fewer interactions between police officers and the community due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the department announced. In addition, traffic enforcement trends shifted with fewer people commuting.

Still, throughout the year, police responded to more than 21,000 calls for service, conducted more than 3,600 traffic stops, more than 870 bike and pedestrian stops, arrested 750 people and wrote 2,800 reports, according to the department.

There was also no increase in reported violent crime over the previous year, with 47 incidents reported in 2020, the same number as in 2019. There were no reported homicides in 2020. The percentage of violent crimes solved dropped to 40.4% in 2020 from 59.5% in 2019.

Property crimes, which include burglary, larceny, auto theft and arson, were nearly flat, rising by 0.65% over the previous year, with 776 property crime reports taken compared with 771 in 2019.