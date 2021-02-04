Woodside: Highway 84 weekday shutdown beginning Monday

Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, Highway 84 in Woodside will be fully shut down between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays until the end of the month for planned tree removal work by Caltrans, according to a Feb. 3 traffic advisory from the agency.

The fuel break project, in coordination with the Woodside Fire Protection District and funded by a U.S. Fire Service grant, will lead to the closure of the major thoroughfare during weekday work hours through Feb. 26, according to Caltrans. Highway 84 will be closed to traffic between Portola and Fox Hill roads, with work estimated to take two to three weeks. No work will take place on holidays or weekends.

Crews will be removing 25 eucalyptus and two Monterey pine trees "identified to be hazardous to the traveling public due to concerns over falling limbs and fire danger," RocQuel Johnson, Caltrans District 4 public information branch chief, said in an email Wednesday.

For people traveling eastbound on Highway 84, the detour will be at Skyline Boulevard to Kings Mountain Road to get back on the highway, according to Caltrans. For westbound motorists, the detour will be at Kings Mountain Road, turning left at Skyline and back on Highway 84.

Caltrans had announced Feb. 1 that the project's work hours would be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, but work hours were revised Wednesday afternoon "to accommodate morning commuters and limit inconvenience to the traveling public," Johnson said.