Arts

Palo Alto Art Center holds virtual reception for new exhibition: 'Where the Heart Is: Contemporary Art by Immigrant Artists'

Feb. 5 event includes art-making instructions, artist talks and more

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 4, 2021, 9:42 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

The Palo Alto Art Center's facade has been transformed as part of a residency with the Sanctuary City Project. Courtesy Palo Alto Art Center.

Good news for all who've been missing the Palo Alto Art Center's traditional Friday Night at the Art Center receptions. While in-person gatherings are still a no-no, the art center is celebrating a new exhibition, "Where the Heart Is: Contemporary Art by Immigrant Artists," -- which also features printmaking by the Sanctuary City Project -- with a virtual celebration on Fri., Feb. 5, at 6 p.m.

The free event will include an art-making activity, a talk by Sanctuary City Project artists Sergio De La Torre and Chris Treggiari, cocktail demos, and personal stories by Palo Alto Players theater artists.

The Art Center will also be offering a series of online artist talks in conjunction with the exhibition in the coming weeks, including Jiha Moon on Feb. 19, Maria Paz on March 5 and Yulia Pinkusevich on March 12.

While the indoor galleries at 1313 Newell Road are currently off-limits to physical visitors, Art Center Director Karen Kienzle said the hope is to open once Santa Clara County returns to the red tier under the statewide order. In the meantime, in addition to the online events, the Sanctuary City Project's residency includes several outdoor installations.

More information is available at eventbrite.com.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Palo Alto Art Center holds virtual reception for new exhibition: 'Where the Heart Is: Contemporary Art by Immigrant Artists'

Feb. 5 event includes art-making instructions, artist talks and more

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Thu, Feb 4, 2021, 9:42 am

Good news for all who've been missing the Palo Alto Art Center's traditional Friday Night at the Art Center receptions. While in-person gatherings are still a no-no, the art center is celebrating a new exhibition, "Where the Heart Is: Contemporary Art by Immigrant Artists," -- which also features printmaking by the Sanctuary City Project -- with a virtual celebration on Fri., Feb. 5, at 6 p.m.

The free event will include an art-making activity, a talk by Sanctuary City Project artists Sergio De La Torre and Chris Treggiari, cocktail demos, and personal stories by Palo Alto Players theater artists.

The Art Center will also be offering a series of online artist talks in conjunction with the exhibition in the coming weeks, including Jiha Moon on Feb. 19, Maria Paz on March 5 and Yulia Pinkusevich on March 12.

While the indoor galleries at 1313 Newell Road are currently off-limits to physical visitors, Art Center Director Karen Kienzle said the hope is to open once Santa Clara County returns to the red tier under the statewide order. In the meantime, in addition to the online events, the Sanctuary City Project's residency includes several outdoor installations.

More information is available at eventbrite.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.