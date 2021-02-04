Home sales: Old Palo Alto home is top seller at $7.42 million

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

1428 Camellia Drive P. Ward to J. Llewellyn for $805,000 on 12-23-20 (Previous Sale 06-11-2014, $355,000)

328 Azalia Drive C. Khojasteh to I. & L. Casco for $760,000 on 12-21-20

Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from the County Recorder's Office. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.

A list of home sales on the Midpeninsula, where Palo Alto had the top sale at $7.42 million for a five-bedroom Mediterranean-style home built in 2008 and located in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood.

944 Mouton Circle A. & R. Schellinger to Neelima Trust for $1,352,000 on 12-23-20 (Previous Sale 08-12-2014, $795,000)

952 Newbridge Street Y. & A. Lopez to Goyal Family Trust for $1,025,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 07-17-2001, $450,000)

10 Lita Lane Booker Living Trust to Eastside Clg Preparatory Sch I for $840,000 on 12-17-20 (Previous Sale 10-01-1987, $77,000)

117 Mission Drive #402 Ten Four Trust to H. Li for $826,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 10-03-2005, $470,000)

24606 Summerhill Avenue Hyman Family Trust to J. & S. Roumeliotis for $3,650,000 on 12-31-20

421 Raquel Lane Lucy Living Trust to M. & R. Sharp for $4,008,000 on 12-30-20

469 Casita Way Riffle Trust to T. & W. Tang for $3,480,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 05-01-1988, $448,000)

2099 Fallen Leaf Lane T. Wiss to A. Melkoumian for $2,140,000 on 12-29-20

844 West California Way Krasner Living Trust to D. & G. Flicker for $2,700,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 10-02-2008, $1,678,000)

30 Coyote Hill Mcclendon Living Trust to Y. Sohn for $4,025,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 07-13-2007, $2,400,000)

152 Ramona Road Woodside Capital LLC to W. & W. Scharninghausen for $1,450,000 on 12-24-20 (Previous Sale 05-19-2014, $1,070,000)

1827 Cowper Street 1827 Cowper Holdings LLC to N. & E. Loginov for $7,425,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 06-06-2013, $5,650,000)

939 Amarillo Avenue J. Obrien to Demir Family Trust for $2,570,000 on 12-28-20 (Previous Sale 10-28-1999, $640,000)

400 Margarita Avenue Leung Trust to S. Hsiao for $2,150,000 on 12-30-20

430 Monroe Drive Alexandre Trust to N. Crosby for $2,000,000 on 12-31-20

435 Sheridan Avenue #309 V. Soundararajan to G. Lu for $1,400,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 12-09-2011, $860,000)

1070 Colorado Place Okawachi Trust to Y. & K. Tsai for $1,290,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 05-31-2007, $725,000)

1305 Isabelle Avenue M. & S. Evans to J. Krogdahl for $2,565,000 on 12-31-20 (Previous Sale 06-11-2015, $2,000,000)

219 Carmelita Drive Rostami Living Trust to Y. & I. Lim for $4,360,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 03-24-2017, $1,999,000)

2406 Villa Nueva Way L. Conoway to M. & V. Wang for $3,025,000 on 12-29-20

49 Showers Drive #A139 Levy Trust to G. Ma for $2,842,500 on 12-31-20 (Previous Sale 09-15-2004, $440,000)

315 Franklin Street N. & V. Mahadevan to B. & E. Akalin for $2,645,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 12-06-2006, $1,449,000)

713 Tiana Lane J. & S. Saxena to H. & Z. Li for $2,228,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 08-25-2008, $947,500)

3363 Lubich Drive L. Paulson to Auerbach Family Trust for $2,100,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 03-04-2013, $1,200,000)

221 North Rengstorff Avenue #20 B. Xu to C. & K. Hsieh for $1,365,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 08-09-2018, $1,338,000)

439 Mountain Laurel Court T. Nguyen to S. & Y. Yang for $1,280,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 06-13-2017, $1,300,000)

2111 Latham Street #201 Mses Investment Properties LLC to L. & M. Molina for $1,012,000 on 12-31-20

2506 West Middlefield Road Blecksmith Trust to T. & R. Stewart for $825,000 on 12-31-20

505 Cypress Point Drive #10 Ryan Trust to Hurat Living Trust for $600,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 05-05-2016, $213,000)

135 Hanna Way Vernon Trust to Cft West LLC for $4,568,000 on 12-23-20

188 Elliott Drive Chen Family Trust to N. & S. Gupta for $2,400,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 05-15-2017, $1,855,000)

151 Stone Pine Lane English Trust to O. & H. Brown for $2,000,000 on 12-22-20 (Previous Sale 01-24-2014, $1,800,000)

1958 Menalto Avenue W. Kurtz to H. & A. Kabbani for $1,800,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 02-28-2014, $1,510,000)

24696 Olive Tree Court Mcleod Trust to Kalavade Trust for $4,205,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 08-14-2012, $2,000,500)

Home sales: Old Palo Alto home is top seller at $7.42 million