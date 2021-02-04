Home sales: Old Palo Alto home is top seller at $7.42 million

A list of home sales on the Midpeninsula, where Palo Alto had the top sale at $7.42 million for a five-bedroom Mediterranean-style home built in 2008 and located in the Old Palo Alto neighborhood.
Home sales are provided by California REsource, a real estate information company that obtains the information from the County Recorder's Office. Information is recorded from deeds after the close of escrow and published within four to eight weeks.
East Palo Alto
328 Azalia Drive C. Khojasteh to I. & L. Casco for $760,000 on 12-21-20
1428 Camellia Drive P. Ward to J. Llewellyn for $805,000 on 12-23-20 (Previous Sale 06-11-2014, $355,000)
117 Mission Drive #402 Ten Four Trust to H. Li for $826,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 10-03-2005, $470,000)
10 Lita Lane Booker Living Trust to Eastside Clg Preparatory Sch I for $840,000 on 12-17-20 (Previous Sale 10-01-1987, $77,000)
952 Newbridge Street Y. & A. Lopez to Goyal Family Trust for $1,025,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 07-17-2001, $450,000)
944 Mouton Circle A. & R. Schellinger to Neelima Trust for $1,352,000 on 12-23-20 (Previous Sale 08-12-2014, $795,000)
Los Altos
2099 Fallen Leaf Lane T. Wiss to A. Melkoumian for $2,140,000 on 12-29-20
469 Casita Way Riffle Trust to T. & W. Tang for $3,480,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 05-01-1988, $448,000)
421 Raquel Lane Lucy Living Trust to M. & R. Sharp for $4,008,000 on 12-30-20
Los Altos Hills
24606 Summerhill Avenue Hyman Family Trust to J. & S. Roumeliotis for $3,650,000 on 12-31-20
24696 Olive Tree Court Mcleod Trust to Kalavade Trust for $4,205,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 08-14-2012, $2,000,500)
Menlo Park
1958 Menalto Avenue W. Kurtz to H. & A. Kabbani for $1,800,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 02-28-2014, $1,510,000)
151 Stone Pine Lane English Trust to O. & H. Brown for $2,000,000 on 12-22-20 (Previous Sale 01-24-2014, $1,800,000)
188 Elliott Drive Chen Family Trust to N. & S. Gupta for $2,400,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 05-15-2017, $1,855,000)
135 Hanna Way Vernon Trust to Cft West LLC for $4,568,000 on 12-23-20
Mountain View
505 Cypress Point Drive #10 Ryan Trust to Hurat Living Trust for $600,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 05-05-2016, $213,000)
2506 West Middlefield Road Blecksmith Trust to T. & R. Stewart for $825,000 on 12-31-20
2111 Latham Street #201 Mses Investment Properties LLC to L. & M. Molina for $1,012,000 on 12-31-20
439 Mountain Laurel Court T. Nguyen to S. & Y. Yang for $1,280,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 06-13-2017, $1,300,000)
221 North Rengstorff Avenue #20 B. Xu to C. & K. Hsieh for $1,365,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 08-09-2018, $1,338,000)
3363 Lubich Drive L. Paulson to Auerbach Family Trust for $2,100,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 03-04-2013, $1,200,000)
713 Tiana Lane J. & S. Saxena to H. & Z. Li for $2,228,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 08-25-2008, $947,500)
315 Franklin Street N. & V. Mahadevan to B. & E. Akalin for $2,645,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 12-06-2006, $1,449,000)
49 Showers Drive #A139 Levy Trust to G. Ma for $2,842,500 on 12-31-20 (Previous Sale 09-15-2004, $440,000)
2406 Villa Nueva Way L. Conoway to M. & V. Wang for $3,025,000 on 12-29-20
219 Carmelita Drive Rostami Living Trust to Y. & I. Lim for $4,360,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 03-24-2017, $1,999,000)
1305 Isabelle Avenue M. & S. Evans to J. Krogdahl for $2,565,000 on 12-31-20 (Previous Sale 06-11-2015, $2,000,000)
Palo Alto
1070 Colorado Place Okawachi Trust to Y. & K. Tsai for $1,290,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 05-31-2007, $725,000)
435 Sheridan Avenue #309 V. Soundararajan to G. Lu for $1,400,000 on 12-30-20 (Previous Sale 12-09-2011, $860,000)
430 Monroe Drive Alexandre Trust to N. Crosby for $2,000,000 on 12-31-20
400 Margarita Avenue Leung Trust to S. Hsiao for $2,150,000 on 12-30-20
939 Amarillo Avenue J. Obrien to Demir Family Trust for $2,570,000 on 12-28-20 (Previous Sale 10-28-1999, $640,000)
1827 Cowper Street 1827 Cowper Holdings LLC to N. & E. Loginov for $7,425,000 on 12-29-20 (Previous Sale 06-06-2013, $5,650,000)
Portola Valley
152 Ramona Road Woodside Capital LLC to W. & W. Scharninghausen for $1,450,000 on 12-24-20 (Previous Sale 05-19-2014, $1,070,000)
30 Coyote Hill Mcclendon Living Trust to Y. Sohn for $4,025,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 07-13-2007, $2,400,000)
Woodside
844 West California Way Krasner Living Trust to D. & G. Flicker for $2,700,000 on 12-18-20 (Previous Sale 10-02-2008, $1,678,000)
