Pandemic recovery, housing and climate among Menlo Park City Council's top 2021 goals

Other community members urged the council to follow up on its summer discussions of police reform, which have faltered in the absence of a permanent police chief. And some asked that the council declare implementing its climate action plan a top priority.

Ultimately, the council generally opted to home in on several top priorities for the year ahead: helping the community recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout, including rebuilding departments that were scaled back significantly in budget cuts last year; updating the city's housing element, a state-mandated process that involves planning for housing growth; and moving the city's climate goals forward by supporting a project to protect the city's Bay side from sea level rise.

Another big project coming up this year is planning for the 2022 RHNA, or Regional Housing Needs Assessment, which mandates that the city plan for thousands of new housing units – one recent proposal required Menlo Park to plan for 3,075 new housing units, including 1,218 designated as affordable to low- and very low-income households.

While other council members disagreed that it was the city's role to get as involved with the COVID-19 response as Mueller suggested, there was a consensus that one significant piece of recovery for the city will be to restore its library and community services departments, where operations have been severely curtailed due to the pandemic. The city will need to figure out a plan for services like gymnastics and in-person classes to be restored, including details like who will teach them – contractors or employees – said City Manager Starla Jerome-Robinson.

"There's so much information that has to get out to the public – we are in the best position to do that with our stakeholders," he said. "We are in the middle of something that has altered everybody's life – and delivering on that right now is of critical importance."

When it comes to responding and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, Councilman Ray Mueller said he wanted the city to be more proactive about helping where it can to improve outcomes at a hyperlocal level. He said he was interested in seeing how the city can help to support vaccinations for underserved populations, and existing county and state efforts to support small business recovery and programs supporting childcare providers. He said he favored assigning a staff member to working exclusively on COVID-19 response matters.

When it comes to what the residents want, there was no shortage of nearby locals, including Atherton Town Council member Rick DeGolia, sharing impassioned pleas to look into making the Encinal, and possibly Glenwood and Oak Grove avenues, Caltrain crossings into a "quiet zone."

Mayor Drew Combs pushed back on the recommended goals and said he wanted to better reflect what residents want the City Council to accomplish. "I have a concern that a lot of those goals are things that aren't having direct impacts on residents enough," he said.

In addition, the city has partnered with PG&E, Facebook and the San Francisquito Creek Joint Powers Authority to submit a grant application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a project to protect areas near the Dumbarton Bridge from flooding and sea level rise. The city is expected to learn whether the funding proposal, for $50 million, will be approved in the summer. In the meantime, it is working with the other agencies to iron out how the project would proceed if approved.

While the assessment is done every seven to eight years, this assessment cycle will look different from previous ones, said Cara Silver, interim city attorney. There will be a lot of housing units to accommodate and require discussions about fair housing and environmental justice, she said.

Previously, the Environmental Quality Commission did not recommend a ban because the batteries of electric-powered blowers weren't considered to be as powerful or reliable, but the technology has improved since then, said Councilman Mueller. Enforcement is also a challenge – for instance, should gardeners or the homeowners who hire them be penalized when rules are not obeyed? Currently, the city has some electric leaf blowers but staffers don't use them all the time because the batteries tend to run out before a full work day is over, Nagaya said.

Another frequently-voiced problem that a number of residents pushed was that of gas-powered leaf blowers. Such blowers, residents said, pollute the environment with their relatively high carbon emissions and can cause respiratory issues by blowing dust and particles around. They are also very noisy. Residents urged the council to ban gas-powered blowers and only permit electric ones.

The council asked staff to look into how much it would cost to install such gates at the Encinal and Glenwood rail crossings. Replacing all of the gates would be estimated to cross $1 million per crossing while adding new ones would be estimated at $500,000 per crossing, said Public Works Director Nikki Nagaya.

And with four crossings in Menlo Park, residents noted, the noise can be incredibly disruptive for daily living. Residents talked about how their lives go on pause whenever a train passes by, since nobody can hear anything else, and how the train routinely wakes up sleeping babies. Radu Mihaescu, who said he has lived in several locations near the Caltrain tracks in Menlo Park, added that the noise can have public safety impacts too – once, he and his neighbors failed to hear a crime taking place near their homes because they all wore earplugs to bed because of the train.

Atherton was the first community along the Caltrain line to create a quiet zone at its Fair Oaks crossing and is working to install one at Watkins Avenue, DeGolia explained. To do so, the rail crossing must be fitted with what's called a "quad gate," blocking vehicle and pedestrian access in all directions when the train is approaching. Otherwise, train operators are mandated to blow the horn starting about a quarter mile from each crossing, he said.

Pandemic recovery, housing and climate among Menlo Park City Council's top 2021 goals

Residents also called on council to take on problems like train noise