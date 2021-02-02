Menlo Park non-emergency police phone lines will be down Tuesday night for maintenance

Non-emergency police business phone lines in Menlo Park will be down Tuesday evening for maintenance, city officials said Monday.

Numbers, including (650) 330-6300, are scheduled for maintenance between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Callers may get a busy signal or an error message when calling and should instead call (650) 325-4424, according to city officials. But call 911 if it is an emergency, they said.

Calls and texts to 911 will be unaffected by the maintenance, city officials said. Maintenance is again scheduled for Feb. 9.