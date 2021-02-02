Menlo Park council approves revised pool plans aimed at inclusion

The Menlo Park City Council voted unanimously at a special meeting Monday to approve revised designs for the pools planned at the new community center in Belle Haven.

The community center, funded largely by Facebook, is set to include a pool area, funded by the city. The City Council was facing a tight deadline to finalize the pool designs last week when Jennifer Johnson, a parks and recreation commissioner and parent of a child with disabilities, urged the council to try to adjust the plans so that they are more inclusive of the disability community.

Specifically, she asked that the council try to add a beach entry to the training pool, which offers pool entry at a very gradual slope and can be used by anyone.

The council suspended its plans to approve the pool designs Jan. 26 and asked that stakeholders meet to see what could be done.

"Essentially, there was a meeting of all interested parties, and staff took comments, and came up with a really nice design," summarized Vice Mayor Betsy Nash, who was part of the group that met to iron out the details over the past several days.