Atherton: Burglar steals new TVs

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Tue, Feb 2, 2021, 11:45 am

Atherton police have reported 12 burglaries in town since Oct. 1. Data courtesy Atherton Police Department.

Three new televisions still in their packaging were stolen from an unlocked guest house in the unit block of Selby Lane in Atherton sometime between Jan. 25 and 29, according to an Atherton police press release Jan. 30.

The burglary is the 12th reported in town since Oct. 1.

Residents are encouraged to lock and secure all doors and windows when leaving their home for any length of time and to always set the security alarm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.

