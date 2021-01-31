Letters to the editor: Stanford Wedge project; Facebook: The doomsday machine next door

2. 27 single-family homes on 7 acres is actually a density similar to Ladera, a development that is more fire safe than Portola Valley. When PG&E imposes power outages, the town has suffered; whereas, Ladera has not had the power cut yet by PG&E for wildfire safety.

1. As reported widely, "the project would consist of 27 single-family homes for faculty and three apartment buildings with 12 low-income apartments. The buildings would be on 7.4 acres of the 75 acres that make up the wedge." This plan does not build in the ravines.

Portola Valley has a long tradition of NIMBY regarding affordable housing. Rusty Day maintains that tradition in spades as he goes on about the "jeopardy" of building 27 homes on a parcel of land along Alpine Road near Westridge Drive ("'A very dangerous place for fire' in Portola Valley," Jan. 22).

Facebook and other social media platforms have all been complicit in excess pandemic deaths and in the events leading up to the Jan. 6 storming of our nation's Capitol. It is long past time for them to take responsibility for spreading hate and lies.

Immediately after the election on Nov. 3, Facebook tweaked its algorithm to prioritize media based on factual verifiable reporting, but they did not continue after the election as they surely came to the conclusion that it would affect their bottom line. They know how to fix the vile spread of lies and conspiracy theories, but they will not take responsibility. We, their neighbors in Menlo Park, should not be passive or blind to the fact they we live next door to a doomsday machine. At the very least we should start a serious dialogue on what we can do to stop the virus of harmful conspiracy theories and state-sponsored disinformation purposefully designed to exacerbate the fault lines in our society.

Social media, and Facebook in particular, have prioritized profit far above the sustainability of the country that has incubated them. Their algorithms are designed to maximize attention, and they well know that polarizing content and rage maximize engagement. A recent Massachusetts Institute of Technology study found that fake news has a six-time advantage over real stories. How convenient, then, that Facebook has continued to resist suppressing dangerous misinformation. Their platform's media have created and empowered a consequential population of conspiracy theorists, including groups the FBI has determined to pose a domestic terror threat. Even though they have 15,000 people moderating the most egregious content like child pornography, their leadership has not done nearly enough to remove dangerous lies and disinformation.

The images of a mob of domestic terrorists invading Congress will long be imprinted in our minds as one of the most devastating attacks on our democracy. Unfortunately, the events of Jan. 6 were not unexpected. The amplification, and viral spread, of the lies and conspiracy theories by social media have polarized this nation to such a dangerous degree that they may well continue injuring our democracy beyond repair. No society can function unless there is enough shared basis of factual reality.

3. Poor maintenance of landscape and lack of natural fire is a systemic problem in Portola Valley and much of the rest of California. This risk is not seen in higher housing densities around the area, so this extends to much higher density housing than proposed.

Letters to the editor: Stanford Wedge project; Facebook: The doomsday machine next door