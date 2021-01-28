Arts

'Nature for All' talk highlights where to hike, what to see at Foothills Park

Grassroots Ecology program explores recreation, ecology of the preserve

by Heather Zimmerman / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 28, 2021, 10:17 am 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Grassroots Ecology hosts an online program that explores the recreational and natural highlights of Palo Alto's Foothills Nature Preserve, newly opened to the public at large last month. Photo by Veronica Weber.

Foothills Park in Palo Alto has been open for over 50 years, but for a lot of recent visitors, the 1,400-acre preserve is a bit of a new kid on the block. Last month, the park was opened up to the general public, after previously having been restricted to Palo Alto residents and their guests.

Local environmental nonprofit Grassroots Ecology is hosting "Nature for All at Foothills Nature Preserve," an online program on Thursday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. to help everyone get to know this new "neighbor" — now known as Foothills Nature Preserve — and learn about what makes it a special place. The nonprofit has worked with the city of Palo Alto since 2013 to restore habitat in the preserve.

The talk features an introduction to the preserve by a city of Palo Alto ranger, who will offer tips on various recreation opportunities, including hiking trails, picnic areas and canoe rentals — the latter two activities are currently closed due to COVID restrictions. Staff members from Grassroots Ecology will discuss the preserve's ecology, its areas of sensitive habitat and share what native plants and animals visitors should be looking out for.

Those planning a visit should note that the preserve has proven extremely popular since opening to the general public in December, leading to temporary limits on the number of visitors, in order to help maintain social distancing. But with this program, visitors will be ready to enjoy the preserve at its fullest when restrictions are lifted.

Grassroots Ecology will also repeat this program in Spanish on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

'Nature for All' talk highlights where to hike, what to see at Foothills Park

Grassroots Ecology program explores recreation, ecology of the preserve

by Heather Zimmerman / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Jan 28, 2021, 10:17 am

Foothills Park in Palo Alto has been open for over 50 years, but for a lot of recent visitors, the 1,400-acre preserve is a bit of a new kid on the block. Last month, the park was opened up to the general public, after previously having been restricted to Palo Alto residents and their guests.

Local environmental nonprofit Grassroots Ecology is hosting "Nature for All at Foothills Nature Preserve," an online program on Thursday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. to help everyone get to know this new "neighbor" — now known as Foothills Nature Preserve — and learn about what makes it a special place. The nonprofit has worked with the city of Palo Alto since 2013 to restore habitat in the preserve.

The talk features an introduction to the preserve by a city of Palo Alto ranger, who will offer tips on various recreation opportunities, including hiking trails, picnic areas and canoe rentals — the latter two activities are currently closed due to COVID restrictions. Staff members from Grassroots Ecology will discuss the preserve's ecology, its areas of sensitive habitat and share what native plants and animals visitors should be looking out for.

Those planning a visit should note that the preserve has proven extremely popular since opening to the general public in December, leading to temporary limits on the number of visitors, in order to help maintain social distancing. But with this program, visitors will be ready to enjoy the preserve at its fullest when restrictions are lifted.

Grassroots Ecology will also repeat this program in Spanish on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.