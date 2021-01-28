'Nature for All' talk highlights where to hike, what to see at Foothills Park

Foothills Park in Palo Alto has been open for over 50 years, but for a lot of recent visitors, the 1,400-acre preserve is a bit of a new kid on the block. Last month, the park was opened up to the general public, after previously having been restricted to Palo Alto residents and their guests.

Local environmental nonprofit Grassroots Ecology is hosting "Nature for All at Foothills Nature Preserve," an online program on Thursday, Jan. 28, 6 p.m. to help everyone get to know this new "neighbor" — now known as Foothills Nature Preserve — and learn about what makes it a special place. The nonprofit has worked with the city of Palo Alto since 2013 to restore habitat in the preserve.

The talk features an introduction to the preserve by a city of Palo Alto ranger, who will offer tips on various recreation opportunities, including hiking trails, picnic areas and canoe rentals — the latter two activities are currently closed due to COVID restrictions. Staff members from Grassroots Ecology will discuss the preserve's ecology, its areas of sensitive habitat and share what native plants and animals visitors should be looking out for.

Those planning a visit should note that the preserve has proven extremely popular since opening to the general public in December, leading to temporary limits on the number of visitors, in order to help maintain social distancing. But with this program, visitors will be ready to enjoy the preserve at its fullest when restrictions are lifted.

Grassroots Ecology will also repeat this program in Spanish on Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.