One-woman show spotlights former Texas Gov. Ann Richards

Los Altos Stage Company livestreams 'Ann' through Jan. 31

by Karla Kane / Palo Alto Weekly

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 27, 2021, 10:48 am 0
Judith Miller portrays former Texas Governor Ann Richards in Los Altos Stage Company's "Ann." Courtesy Los Altos Stage Company.

For the second of its three-show "mini-season" of livestream productions, Los Altos Stage Company (LASC) presents "Ann," starring frequent LASC actor Judith Miller as the late former Democratic Texas Governor Ann Richards.

Though she was defeated as the incumbent in 1994 by future President George W. Bush, Richards is remembered for her dedication to working for equality, her grit, and her sharp wit (she said, famously, of Bush, "he was born with a silver foot in his mouth").

The show, written by Holland Taylor and directed for LASC by Gary Landis is broadcast live from the Bus Barn Theater with full set and costuming.

Remaining performances will stream Jan. 29 and 30 at 7 p.m. and Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 per device. More information is available at losaltosstage.org.

