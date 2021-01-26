Emergency officials preparing for heavy rain, potential mudslides within CZU Lightning Complex burn area

"But we have the streams that flow down from Skyline, so we'll be consistently monitoring that to make sure we're keeping everyone safe as much as we can," he added. "Historically where it really impacts us is the prolonged storms."

Woodside Fire Protection District Chief Rob Lindner said Monday that he didn't expect communities within the district would see the debris flow that residents closer to the burn scar could see since "we're on the east side of Skyline (Boulevard)."

Cal Fire CZU has issued evacuation orders for parts of Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties due to an increased risk of potential debris flow in and around the burn scar. In San Mateo County, the evacuation zones include Coastanoa and Año Nuevo State Park; the communities of Loma Mar, Butano Canyon and Dearborn Park; and Butano State Park. Pescadero High School, which served as a shelter for those impacted by the CZU fires last summer, has been set up again as a temporary shelter for evacuees. (A live interactive map showing debris flow advisories and evacuation warnings and orders is available on Zonehaven's website .)

Local emergency responders and town officials are preparing for heavy rain and damaging winds -- and the potential for mudslides in areas in and around the CZU Lightning Complex burn area -- beginning tonight (Jan. 26) as an atmospheric river makes it way toward the Bay Area.

The atmospheric river is forecast to stall over Monterey County on Wednesday, while rain showers will persist throughout the Bay Area into Thursday. Dry weather is expected for much of Friday.

According to the National Weather Service , rain will develop in the North Bay this afternoon before spreading south through the Bay Area overnight, with heavy rain and damaging southerly winds. High wind warnings and flash flood watches are in effect throughout the region.

"One positive thing is we do have the time to plan and prepare," Juliette said. "If they've been given the (evacuation) order, they need to leave."

Cecile Juliette, a public information officer for Cal Fire CZU, said the agency is preparing for the worst case scenario, which could include mudslides and debris flows in and around the CZU Lightning Complex burn area. When the earth gets scorched by fire, it stops absorbing water and holding debris in place, she said. When a lot of rain falls, it can cause the debris sitting on top of the mud to slide down, and mudslides can happen at speeds of 35 to 40 miles per hour, she said.

Sandbags and sand are available at Town Hall (2955 Woodside Road) for residents to use. Hot spots around the town are checked prior to, and during, the storm, he said. Any low-hanging branches or dead trees that might fall into the roadway during heavy winds are trimmed or removed.

Sindhi Mekala, a senior engineer with the town of Woodside, said in an email that town crews start preparing for storm season in late October or early November.

They try to keep the trail system clear — its water bars, storm drains and catch basins. They also check parks, buildings and grounds’ storm drains, gutters and drainage systems.

In Portola Valley, Public Works Director Howard Young said in an email that the town’s maintenance crews annually prepare for storms by inspecting and cleaning public streets and right of way storm drain ditches and catch basins. Additional street sweepings may occur after major storm events based on conditions and debris, he added.

Emergency officials preparing for heavy rain, potential mudslides within CZU Lightning Complex burn area

Cal Fire CZU issues evacuation orders for parts of San Mateo County