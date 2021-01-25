Storm could bring heavy rain Tuesday through Thursday, forecasters say

Widespread light to moderate precipitation is forecast to continue Monday before an atmospheric river is expected Tuesday through Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will bring cool temperatures with daytime highs in the 50s and lows are night in the 20s and 30s.

A storm expected Tuesday through Thursday will bring moderate to heavy rain and several advisories and concerns to the Bay Area, notably Flash Flood Warnings for Sonoma, Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia Ranges areas.

A concern for debris flows on burn scars is also present, the National Weather Service said.

Additional rainfall is forecast next weekend.