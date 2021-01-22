What happens when two renowned but very different musical masters cross paths? According to [email protected], "mutual admiration" sparked when French composer Maurice Ravel and American composer George Gershwin met in 1928 at a birthday celebration for Ravel. That the two composers held each other's artistry in such esteem inspired the theme of [email protected]'s latest virtual concert, "Mutual Admiration: Gershwin and Ravel," featuring violinist Kristin Lee and pianist Orion Weiss.

Lee and Weiss will play a selection of works by Gershwin and Ravel in a performance available online for on-demand viewing through Saturday, Jan. 23.

The concert is presented as part of [email protected]'s online Explorer Series, which pairs musical performances and discussion.

The program opens with Ravel's Violin Sonata no. 2 in G major, op. 45 (1923–27), followed by Five Selections from Porgy and Bess for Violin and Piano by Gershwin (arranged by Jascha Heifetz) and concludes with Ravel's Tzigane for Violin and Piano.

[email protected]'s co-directors, Wu Han and David Finckel, are also co-artistic directors of the Chamber Music Society at Lincoln Center in New York City, giving [email protected] a deep well of talented guest artists to draw from for its own season. Lee and Weiss are both members of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and they each have many credits, among them: Lee is a principal artist with Camerata Pacifica in Santa Barbara while in recent years, Weiss has released recordings of the complete Gershwin works for piano and orchestra with longtime collaborators the Buffalo Philharmonic and conductor JoAnn Falletta.