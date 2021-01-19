News

Thursday: State senator hosts town hall on COVID-19

Uploaded: Tue, Jan 19, 2021, 11:45 am

State Sen. Josh Becker, D-Menlo Park, will host an online town hall on Thursday, Jan, 21, to discuss the latest COVID-19 developments, including vaccine availability.

The event, which is free, will take place online from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Becker represents the 13th State Senate District, which includes San Mateo and Santa Clara counties, and will be joined by Dr. Anand Chabra, San Mateo County Health's section chief for COVID-19 mass vaccination, and Dr. Mark Adams, El Camino Hospital's chief medical officer.

To register or submit questions, go here. People can also contact Becker's district office at 650-212-3313 or by emailing [email protected]

— Bay City News Service

Comments

Peter Carpenter
Registered user
Menlo Park: Park Forest
on Jan 19, 2021 at 9:28 pm
Peter Carpenter, Menlo Park: Park Forest
Registered user
on Jan 19, 2021 at 9:28 pm
1 person likes this

Perhaps he can shed light on why the County has not fulfilled this promise:

How Will We Track Progress?
We will monitor vaccine distribution closely. Some of the metrics we will track and share publicly include: ​

· # doses distributed
· # individuals receiving vaccine (will break this down by different groups to make sure key groups are not being left out)
· # mass vaccination clinics
· # unused/wasted doses

Supervisor Horsley states:

"I know that we are not hiding any information. The distribution of the vaccine doesn’t go to the County for the most part. We only get vaccine for low income residents. The rest in handled by large hospital systems and large pharmacy. We have to rely on them sending information to the State and then back to the County."


