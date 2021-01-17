News

Menlo Park: Three people suffer major injuries in solo vehicle crash

Car rolled over after hitting a light pole near Sharon Hills Park

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 17, 2021, 9:54 am 2
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Menlo Park Fire Protection District firefighters/paramedics attend to a teenager who was ejected from a vehicle after it struck a light pole and rolled over on Saturday, Jan. 16. Photo courtesy Menlo Fire.

Three people, identified by a 911 caller as teenagers, were taken to Stanford Hospital with "significant" injuries after a solo vehicle rollover crash in Menlo Park on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 16), according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

The San Mateo County Public Safety Communications Center received a 911 emergency transfer call from Menlo Park police at 12:58 p.m. reporting that an SUV occupied by three teenagers had rolled over on Valparaiso and Altschul avenues, the fire district said in a press release.

The first Menlo fire district engine arrived on scene at 1:01 p.m. and found that two people were trapped inside the car and a third had been ejected and was lying in the street near a sheered-off light pole.

Crews stabilized the upside-down car and used the Jaws of Life to extricate the trapped occupants by 1:20 p.m., the fire district said.

The driver and passengers were taken to Stanford Hospital via ambulance, with each patient accompanied by a Menlo Park firefighter/paramedic.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

In a statement, fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said the area where the accident occurred, known as Sharon Hills Park, is a "significantly steep section of road for this area that slightly winds about with some pedestrian traffic at times." He said it appeared that the car had been coming down the hill when it hit the light pole and rolled over.

"These three individuals all sustained significant injuries and anytime our Firefighter/Paramedics ride into the hospital with a patient, it speaks to the severity of the emergency and need to provide the highest and most consistent level of care possible, in order to try and save a life," Schapelhouman said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, Menlo Park Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded and initially helped firefighters with patient care and scene control before law enforcement officials began their investigation. The Sheriff's Office is the lead agency investigating the cause of the crash, the fire district said.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Menlo Park: Three people suffer major injuries in solo vehicle crash

Car rolled over after hitting a light pole near Sharon Hills Park

by Julia Brown / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Jan 17, 2021, 9:54 am

Three people, identified by a 911 caller as teenagers, were taken to Stanford Hospital with "significant" injuries after a solo vehicle rollover crash in Menlo Park on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 16), according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

The San Mateo County Public Safety Communications Center received a 911 emergency transfer call from Menlo Park police at 12:58 p.m. reporting that an SUV occupied by three teenagers had rolled over on Valparaiso and Altschul avenues, the fire district said in a press release.

The first Menlo fire district engine arrived on scene at 1:01 p.m. and found that two people were trapped inside the car and a third had been ejected and was lying in the street near a sheered-off light pole.

Crews stabilized the upside-down car and used the Jaws of Life to extricate the trapped occupants by 1:20 p.m., the fire district said.

The driver and passengers were taken to Stanford Hospital via ambulance, with each patient accompanied by a Menlo Park firefighter/paramedic.

In a statement, fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman said the area where the accident occurred, known as Sharon Hills Park, is a "significantly steep section of road for this area that slightly winds about with some pedestrian traffic at times." He said it appeared that the car had been coming down the hill when it hit the light pole and rolled over.

"These three individuals all sustained significant injuries and anytime our Firefighter/Paramedics ride into the hospital with a patient, it speaks to the severity of the emergency and need to provide the highest and most consistent level of care possible, in order to try and save a life," Schapelhouman said.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, Menlo Park Police Department and California Highway Patrol responded and initially helped firefighters with patient care and scene control before law enforcement officials began their investigation. The Sheriff's Office is the lead agency investigating the cause of the crash, the fire district said.

Comments

lspw
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
on Jan 18, 2021 at 12:40 pm
lspw, Menlo Park: other
Registered user
on Jan 18, 2021 at 12:40 pm
7 people like this

A Menlo Park teenager was tragically killed at that very intersection in the late 1980's. Subsequently the city erected a stop sign on Altschul; this event is different, an out-of-control vehicle.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Sean Ballard
Registered user
Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
on Jan 21, 2021 at 11:05 am
Sean Ballard, Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
Registered user
on Jan 21, 2021 at 11:05 am
1 person likes this

Well done, Menlo Fire! And hoping for a full and speedy recovery for all the young people involved in this accident.

Report Objectionable Comment   |  

Don't miss out on the discussion!
Sign up to be notified of new comments on this topic.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.