Menlo Park: Three people suffer major injuries in solo vehicle crash

Three people, identified by a 911 caller as teenagers, were taken to Stanford Hospital with "significant" injuries after a solo vehicle rollover crash in Menlo Park on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 16), according to the Menlo Park Fire Protection District.

The San Mateo County Public Safety Communications Center received a 911 emergency transfer call from Menlo Park police at 12:58 p.m. reporting that an SUV occupied by three teenagers had rolled over on Valparaiso and Altschul avenues, the fire district said in a press release.

The first Menlo fire district engine arrived on scene at 1:01 p.m. and found that two people were trapped inside the car and a third had been ejected and was lying in the street near a sheered-off light pole.

Crews stabilized the upside-down car and used the Jaws of Life to extricate the trapped occupants by 1:20 p.m., the fire district said.

The driver and passengers were taken to Stanford Hospital via ambulance, with each patient accompanied by a Menlo Park firefighter/paramedic.