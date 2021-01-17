Editorial: The menace in the White House

Hopes were high among many going into the new year, buoyed by the beginning of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout. There was little fanfare or the usual nostalgic reflection, but rather a hurry to turn the page to 2021, as if the change in the year would serve as a salve of sorts.
But instead, the pandemic — at its peak in the Bay Area and across the country, with hospitals overwhelmed and the U.S. approaching 400,000 deaths — has become a backdrop in the aftermath of an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
At the behest of President Donald Trump, who called on his supporters to come to the Capitol to "stop the steal" — a reference to his fraudulent and inflammatory claim that the election he rightfully lost was "stolen" from him — a mob stormed the Capitol while Congress was convened on Jan. 6 to certify the Electoral College results from the presidential election. The shock that ensued was not incredulity that this president could incite violence — because that's been proven time and time again — but rather the juxtaposition of the riot at America's capitol, the disturbing sights of the Confederate flag and a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt and white supremacist-caused destruction at a site that's considered the hallowed grounds of democracy, where the democratic process of confirming the results of a presidential election was playing out. The shock came from seeing how easily this happened, and, as more details emerged, from knowing how much worse it could have been. (And the full effects won't be known for some time, as a growing number of lawmakers have tested positive for the coronavirus amid reports that some Republicans refused to wear masks while crowded in a secure space that day.)
But it should surprise no one that the president won't take responsibility for his actions, that he said this week that his rhetoric leading up to the insurrection was "totally appropriate." Nor should it surprise people that many Republicans leaders, some of whom have been spreading the lie about the election themselves, are suggesting that Congress move past one of the darkest days in our country's history without any action against the president, all in the name of unifying the country.
Whitewashing over the events at the Capitol Jan. 6 would not only not unify the country: It would go against the oath of office leaders take to "support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic" and a send a message to citizens and adversaries alike that such actions are tolerable, and that our democracy can be trifled with. It could encourage another security lapse with more dire consequences, as law enforcement officials have already warned about armed protests being planned at all state capitols and the U.S. Capitol in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration Jan. 20.
On Wednesday, Jan. 13, a resolution for the second impeachment of President Trump came to the House floor, stating that he "gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of Government. He threatened the integrity of the democratic system, interfered with the peaceful transition of power, and imperiled a coequal branch of Government. He thereby betrayed his trust as President, to the manifest injury of the people of the United States."
We agree with the 232 U.S. representatives who voted to impeach Trump a second time. The president should be impeached and removed from office, not only for the reasons cited in the resolution but also because he has demonstrated — through the insurrection and beforehand — that he is a threat to our country's security and democracy every day he remains in power.
The rioters and those who aided the mob must also be held accountable. We should come together, as our country has in previous attacks, and unify under the notion that we will not tolerate violence and attempts to interfere with our democracy.
Comments
20% of your local reading audience supports these terrorists.
"The president should be impeached and removed from office"
The impeachment won't remove him from office as the trial will not even begin until after he leaves office. I think the goal would be to ban him from ever holding office again. That said it is unlikely the Senate will find him guilty. For that to happen 17 Republican Senators would need to find him guilty and that is very unlikely to happen. The reasons for this is that several senators have very close ties to Trump and do not want to be on his bad side, after all there are still millions of people that he has sway over. There are also a minority of people who would likely attempt physical harm to any senator, or their family, that votes to convict Trump. So the best I think we can expect is that a few Republican Senators will side with all the Democrats to convict but Trump will not be convicted.
"20% of your local reading audience supports these terrorists." What is the basis for such an inane comment? Anyone voting for Trump must support the MAGA hat wearing miscreants who stormed the Capitol? [Portion removed due to disrespectful comment or offensive language]
@Justthefacts bemoans the lack of facts, and attacks the poster for same, all the while posting without any facts.
Uh, okay.
Let's take a look:
"The survey released by YouGov on Thursday morning found that 45 percent of Republican voters backed the attack on the Capitol building, while 43 percent said they "strongly or somewhat" opposed the protesters' behavior.
Six percent of Republicans were unsure while a further 6 percent said they were unaware of the events."
Uh, when did survey results become facts? This vilification of people we do not agree with based on affiliation, or worse appearance must stop. Failure to do so will be our collective undoing.
Again, all you offer is opinion.
A poll is indeed factual, as opposed to your opinion: "Uh, when did survey results become facts? This vilification of people..."
The fact is, polls are questions answered by folks and tabulated. There are good ones and bad ones, accurate and inaccurate ones.
Your posts, while labeled "just the facts" contain only your opinion, bemoaning others' so-called lack of facts, are amusing.
