'Let them play' say youth sports advocates during Friday rally

Students held signs that read "Let us play" and while parents held signs that said "Let them play" during a Jan. 15 rally in support of youth sports. Photo by Angela Swartz.

"I strongly believe we can do this safely while at the same time getting back into sports," she said, noting not being able to play has been "really rough" on her daughter. "I'm a marriage and family therapist, so I’m seeing firsthand how it's affecting (students') mental and physical health."

Becky Cordero, one of the Sequoia event's organizers and a parent of a senior who plays volleyball at Woodside High School, said she wants to see athletes safely restart play.

This was one of a series of statewide protests under the name "Let Them Play" held Friday at 4 p.m. to advocate for the return of youth sports.

About 20 student athletes and their parents gathered with signs and masks along El Camino Real in front of Sequoia High School in Redwood City Friday, Jan. 15, to plead with officials to allow them to compete again. The start date of high school sports has been pushed back repeatedly as officials respond to changing state and county rules during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We fully support the safe return to play for our athletes and we've been working hard to get this done since last March," said M-A Athletic Director Paul Snow in a Jan. 14 email. "We are hopeful that we'll have some sports starting to compete soon and other athletes will be able to practice with their teammates until restrictions ease up. We want to stress the importance of masking up and keeping socially distant, the better we are at this, the sooner we get back to the playing surface!"

CIF said girls volleyball, cheerleading, cross country, football, water polo and other sports will start their seasons in January and run into April. Cross country is the only season that can begin while San Mateo County is in the purple COVID-19 tier, which signifies widespread transmission risk. The county has to improve to the orange tier (moderate risk) to start football and volleyball competition.

Earlier this month , the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF), the state's governing body for high school sports, said the soonest athletes could return to competition would be Jan. 25.

'Let them play' say youth sports advocates during Friday rally

About 20 people rallied outside Sequoia High School calling for student athletes to be allowed to compete again