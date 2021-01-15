Cal Fire CZU is latest to provide text to 911 option

Cal Fire CZU's Emergency Command Center that responds to emergencies in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties is the latest public agency to now provide the option to send text messages to 911 if necessary, Cal Fire officials announced last month.

The service is meant for people who cannot safely call 911 or are hearing- or speech-impaired. Only SMS text messages are accepted, not videos, photos or MMS messages, according to the agency.

People texting 911 should include the location and type of emergency in their initial message.

Many other Bay Area first responders have implemented a 911 text message service in recent months and years.