News

Cal Fire CZU is latest to provide text to 911 option

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 15, 2021, 11:43 am 0

Cal Fire CZU's Emergency Command Center that responds to emergencies in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties is the latest public agency to now provide the option to send text messages to 911 if necessary, Cal Fire officials announced last month.

The service is meant for people who cannot safely call 911 or are hearing- or speech-impaired. Only SMS text messages are accepted, not videos, photos or MMS messages, according to the agency.

People texting 911 should include the location and type of emergency in their initial message.

Many other Bay Area first responders have implemented a 911 text message service in recent months and years.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Cal Fire CZU is latest to provide text to 911 option

by Bay City News Service / Almanac

Uploaded: Fri, Jan 15, 2021, 11:43 am

Cal Fire CZU's Emergency Command Center that responds to emergencies in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties is the latest public agency to now provide the option to send text messages to 911 if necessary, Cal Fire officials announced last month.

The service is meant for people who cannot safely call 911 or are hearing- or speech-impaired. Only SMS text messages are accepted, not videos, photos or MMS messages, according to the agency.

People texting 911 should include the location and type of emergency in their initial message.

Many other Bay Area first responders have implemented a 911 text message service in recent months and years.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.