'Where do we go from here?' documentary film festival explores Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy

Four-day festival presented by Stanford's Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute takes place over the King holiday weekend

by Heather Zimmerman / Palo Alto Weekly

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. speaks during the March on Washington in Washington, D.C., in 1963. The Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University is hosting a free documentary film festival Jan. 15-18 to mark the King holiday weekend this year. Courtesy from National Archives and Records Administration.

To mark the national holiday celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth, the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University is hosting an online documentary film festival and webinar with the theme "Where do we go from here?"

The question both references King's 1967 book, "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community" and offers up an ongoing, complex query.

The festival kicks off on the civil rights leader's birthday, on Jan. 15 and runs through Jan. 18, and features 15 films as well as several musical performances.

The films and performances will explore a range of topics, from the history of the civil rights and anti-apartheid movements to James Baldwin and Martin Luther King’s global visions.

Each full day of the festival touches on a different question: "Where are we?" "Who are we? and "Where should we go?" with programming related to that theme. But attendees also have the option to view the films throughout the weekend on their own schedules.

The event also includes daily webinars with Dr. Clayborne Carson, director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute. Carson will be available to speak with attendees via Zoom.

Admission is free, but registration is required. Get more information and register at arts.stanford.edu

