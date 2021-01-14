'Where do we go from here?' documentary film festival explores Martin Luther King Jr. and his legacy

To mark the national holiday celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s birth, the Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University is hosting an online documentary film festival and webinar with the theme "Where do we go from here?"

The question both references King's 1967 book, "Where Do We Go From Here: Chaos or Community" and offers up an ongoing, complex query.

The festival kicks off on the civil rights leader's birthday, on Jan. 15 and runs through Jan. 18, and features 15 films as well as several musical performances.

The films and performances will explore a range of topics, from the history of the civil rights and anti-apartheid movements to James Baldwin and Martin Luther King’s global visions.

Each full day of the festival touches on a different question: "Where are we?" "Who are we? and "Where should we go?" with programming related to that theme. But attendees also have the option to view the films throughout the weekend on their own schedules.