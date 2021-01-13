Update: 14-year-old from Menlo Park reported missing has been found

Update:

Wynne Lee, a 14-year-old who was reported missing on Jan. 11, was found by Detective Barker of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, according to a Jan. 18 announcement on Twitter from the Sheriff's Office.

Previous story

Wynne Lee, a 14-year-old from Menlo Park, vanished from his family's home on Jan. 11, according to an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Lee identifies as male and hired a car service at 3 a.m. on Jan. 11 to take him to San Francisco, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriffs Office.