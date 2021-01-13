News

Update: 14-year-old from Menlo Park reported missing has been found

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Uploaded: Wed, Jan 13, 2021, 3:33 pm 0
Wynne Lee, a 14-year-old from Menlo Park, vanished from home on Jan. 11. Courtesy National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Update:

Wynne Lee, a 14-year-old who was reported missing on Jan. 11, was found by Detective Barker of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, according to a Jan. 18 announcement on Twitter from the Sheriff's Office.

Previous story

Wynne Lee, a 14-year-old from Menlo Park, vanished from his family's home on Jan. 11, according to an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Lee identifies as male and hired a car service at 3 a.m. on Jan. 11 to take him to San Francisco, according to a tweet from the San Mateo County Sheriffs Office.

Lee, who may go by the nickname "Sage" may be traveling with a juvenile companion. Lee is 5'6" tall, 110 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair that may be dyed different colors.

Anyone who has information about Wynne Lee is urged to contact Detective Barker at the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 650-474-1243 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to include information from the San Mateo County Sheriffs Office.

