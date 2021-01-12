Crime brief: Atherton police respond to weekend burglary

Atherton police reported a burglary in town over the weekend, the 11th since Oct. 1. The string of incidents includes the theft of $800,000 worth of jewelry stolen from a home on Dec. 8.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., someone broke into a home on Heather Drive, between James and Irving avenues, according to a Jan. 9 police news bulletin. The thieves gained entry into the single-story house by shattering a master bedroom window. It is unknown exactly what was taken from the residence, police said.

The burglar alarm did activate, but the alarm company did not report the activation to police until 10 minutes after the alarm was tripped, police said. Police arrived four minutes after they were notified, but the burglars were gone.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.