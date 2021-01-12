Crime brief: Atherton police respond to weekend burglary

Atherton police reported a burglary in town over the weekend, the 11th since Oct. 1. The string of incidents includes the theft of $800,000 worth of jewelry stolen from a home on Dec. 8.
On Saturday, Jan. 9, between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., someone broke into a home on Heather Drive, between James and Irving avenues, according to a Jan. 9 police news bulletin. The thieves gained entry into the single-story house by shattering a master bedroom window. It is unknown exactly what was taken from the residence, police said.
The burglar alarm did activate, but the alarm company did not report the activation to police until 10 minutes after the alarm was tripped, police said. Police arrived four minutes after they were notified, but the burglars were gone.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Atherton Police Department at 650-688-6500.
Comments
Registered user
Atherton: Lindenwood
on Jan 12, 2021 at 12:20 pm
Registered user
on Jan 12, 2021 at 12:20 pm
"alarm company did not report the activation to police until 10 minutes after the alarm was tripped..."
So much for the service they provide.
Key takeaway here is TEST YOUR ALARM and don't assume speedy response.
Please disclose the name of the alarm company.
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
on Jan 12, 2021 at 12:37 pm
Registered user
on Jan 12, 2021 at 12:37 pm
I thought APD was set up to receive alarms directly from the citizen alarm systems.
Registered user
Atherton: other
on Jan 12, 2021 at 12:46 pm
Registered user
on Jan 12, 2021 at 12:46 pm
Menlo Voter, they are, but now they charge for it, so some residents figure they may as well pay for third party monitoring. What I find hard to process is thought most everyone is at home these days. How are break ins occurring in such a rampant fashion?
Registered user
Menlo Park: other
on Jan 12, 2021 at 3:46 pm
Registered user
on Jan 12, 2021 at 3:46 pm
Thoughtful:
I have heard that many of the wealthy of Atherton have left town for one of their other homes that are more remote due to Covid. Don't know if it's true, but it's a possible explanation.