San Mateo County opens drive-thru vaccine clinic for vulnerable residents, health care workers

Starting Monday, Jan. 11, San Mateo County is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic for eligible health care workers and vulnerable residents.

The clinic -- which uses the Moderna vaccine -- was set to start at 1 p.m. at the San Mateo County Event Center at 1346 Saratoga Drive in San Mateo.

Vaccinations will be available to workers and residents eligible under Phase 1A of the state's vaccine distribution guidelines. That phase includes the following groups: those at risk of COVID-19 through work at health care or long-term care settings (including non-clinical staff), and residents of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities and long-term care settings for older or vulnerable individuals.

San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors president David Canepa announced the mass vaccination clinic in a statement Monday.

"This is the best news I've heard in a long time and shows that the dark days of winter will be over soon," Canepa said.