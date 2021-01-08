Obituaries: A list of local residents who died recently

Robert Earl Capps, 63,a real estate developer and former Woodside resident, died on Oct. 22. Pat P. DiSibio, 88, a longtime Menlo Park resident and building contractor, died on Oct. 22. Dorothy Gravelle, 95, an Atherton resident of more than 50 years, died on Nov. 4. Donald Orville Young, 88, a real estate broker and Menlo Park resident, died on Nov. 7. Dan Pomeroy, 77, Menlo Park resident, died on Nov. 17. Lois Marilla John, 87, former Woodside reisdent, died on Dec. 4. Nancy Lou Kiesling, 88, owner of the now-defunct bookstore, The Book Rack, and a Menlo Park resident, died on Dec. 9. Norah Margaret Bretall, 85, a former Menlo Park and Atherton resident, died on Dec. 10. Elizabeth Campbell Kridl, 95,a longtime Atherton resident and active local volunteer, died on Dec. 10.

