Menlo Park councilman announces run for Board of Supervisors

District 3 is the geographically largest district within the county, covering Atherton, Menlo Park west of El Camino Real, San Carlos, southeast Belmont, Woodside, and Portola Valley, as well as the Coastside communities of Half Moon Bay and Pacifica and a number of unincorporated neighborhoods.

"I'm really looking forward to this opportunity to run for this office and bring this campaign to the voters," he said.

San Carlos Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan has also filed paperwork signaling her plans to start raising funds and campaigning for the seat, according to county documents. In addition, Belmont Mayor Charles Stone has already announced his candidacy for the county's District 2 seat.

Mueller will be running in the 2022 elections to represent the county's District 3 seat, which is currently represented by Supervisor Don Horsley, who will be termed out then.

Weeks after being sworn in for a third term on the Menlo Park City Council, Councilman Ray Mueller announced on Jan. 5 he planned to run for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

"I continue to look forward to serve and work hard for Menlo Park residents," he said. "We have big issues to tackle recovering from the pandemic."

Between now and the 2022 elections, he said, he'll plan to continue to serve on the Menlo Park City Council.

He also served as Chief of Staff to Supervisor Joe Simitian in Santa Clara County, worked on the county's affordable housing task force in 2015 and 2016, and served on the Board of Directors for LifeMoves for six years. Currently, he is a board member at the Peninsula Democratic Coalition, an advisory board member of Green Foothills, and is a member of the Blue Water Task Force of the Surfrider Foundation's San Mateo County Chapter, according to LinkedIn .

Mueller holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of California, Berkeley and a law degree from University of California, Hastings College of Law. He has served on the Menlo Park City Council since 2012 and served as mayor in 2014 and 2019.

Among his endorsers are Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, state Senator Josh Becker, state Assemblyman Marc Berman, former state Senators Jerry Hill and Joe Simitian, and Speaker Pro Tem of the state Assembly, Kevin Mullin. Among county elected officials endorsing him are supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum, former supervisors Adrienne Tissier and Tom Heuning, and Superintendent of San Mateo County Schools Nancy Magee. The full list so far includes close to 100 current and former elected officials from throughout the Peninsula.

"One of the primary roles of a Supervisor is to be a problem-solver, called upon to collaborate with officials and stakeholders, to empower and bring resources to decision making that improves the lives of every San Mateo County resident," he said in a press statement.

Menlo Park councilman announces run for Board of Supervisors