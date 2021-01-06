News

Menlo Park councilman announces run for Board of Supervisors

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Weeks after being sworn in for a third term on the Menlo Park City Council, Councilman Ray Mueller announced on Jan. 5 he planned to run for the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors.

Ray Mueller. Embarcadero Media file photo.

Mueller will be running in the 2022 elections to represent the county's District 3 seat, which is currently represented by Supervisor Don Horsley, who will be termed out then.

San Carlos Mayor Laura Parmer-Lohan has also filed paperwork signaling her plans to start raising funds and campaigning for the seat, according to county documents. In addition, Belmont Mayor Charles Stone has already announced his candidacy for the county's District 2 seat.

"I'm really looking forward to this opportunity to run for this office and bring this campaign to the voters," he said.

District 3 is the geographically largest district within the county, covering Atherton, Menlo Park west of El Camino Real, San Carlos, southeast Belmont, Woodside, and Portola Valley, as well as the Coastside communities of Half Moon Bay and Pacifica and a number of unincorporated neighborhoods.

"One of the primary roles of a Supervisor is to be a problem-solver, called upon to collaborate with officials and stakeholders, to empower and bring resources to decision making that improves the lives of every San Mateo County resident," he said in a press statement.

Menlo Park councilman Ray Mueller plans to run to occupy the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Courtesy County of San Mateo.

Among his endorsers are Congresswoman Anna Eshoo, state Senator Josh Becker, state Assemblyman Marc Berman, former state Senators Jerry Hill and Joe Simitian, and Speaker Pro Tem of the state Assembly, Kevin Mullin. Among county elected officials endorsing him are supervisors Dave Pine and Warren Slocum, former supervisors Adrienne Tissier and Tom Heuning, and Superintendent of San Mateo County Schools Nancy Magee. The full list so far includes close to 100 current and former elected officials from throughout the Peninsula.

Mueller holds a Bachelor of Science degree from University of California, Berkeley and a law degree from University of California, Hastings College of Law. He has served on the Menlo Park City Council since 2012 and served as mayor in 2014 and 2019.

He also served as Chief of Staff to Supervisor Joe Simitian in Santa Clara County, worked on the county's affordable housing task force in 2015 and 2016, and served on the Board of Directors for LifeMoves for six years. Currently, he is a board member at the Peninsula Democratic Coalition, an advisory board member of Green Foothills, and is a member of the Blue Water Task Force of the Surfrider Foundation's San Mateo County Chapter, according to LinkedIn.

Between now and the 2022 elections, he said, he'll plan to continue to serve on the Menlo Park City Council.

"I continue to look forward to serve and work hard for Menlo Park residents," he said. "We have big issues to tackle recovering from the pandemic."

Comments

Peter Carpenter
4 hours ago
Peter Carpenter, Menlo Park: Park Forest
4 hours ago
5 people like this

Ray would be a superb Supervisor.

Brian Cutcliffe
2 hours ago
Brian Cutcliffe, Menlo Park: The Willows
2 hours ago
5 people like this

Ray Meuller will be a great county supervisor. His savvy and commitment to his constituents will serve us well. Glad to see him running.

Ann Miller
1 hour ago
Ann Miller, Atherton: West Atherton
1 hour ago
2 people like this

There will probably be a couple of strong candidates running from the San Mateo County Coastside, also.

Director Rob Silano
47 minutes ago
Director Rob Silano, Menlo Park: Suburban Park/Lorelei Manor/Flood Park Triangle
47 minutes ago
2 people like this

Good luck to Ray. He will do a great job for our community as he has done in the past.

