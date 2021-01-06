As rioters storm the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Anna Eshoo says she's safe

Protesters against the election of Joe Biden as president entered the Capitol on Wednesday morning as both houses of Congress met to certify the Electoral College votes, according to multiple media reports. Trump had spoken to his followers earlier in the day at a rally and told them to march to the Capitol to protest the election results, which he has claimed against all evidence was fraudulent.

Eshoo's whereabouts are not being revealed for safety reasons, the congresswoman's spokesperson Katy Nystrom said from Washington, D.C., but she and her staff are safe. As of Wednesday afternoon, Eshoo was monitoring the event and working to decide on next steps.

U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo was among hundreds of legislators who fled the House floor on Wednesday as thousands of rioters supporting President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building.

Assemblyman Marc Berman of Palo Alto said in a tweet, "We are watching in real time an attempted coup of the American government, and it's being led by the President of the United States. Shame on all who have emboldened, coddled, and made excuses for him and his seditious actions. All of them."

"The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians," he said in a statement.

Gov. Gavin Newsom said what was being witnessed in the Capitol was reprehensible and "an outright assault to our democratic institutions."

Rep. Jackie Speier tweeted updates to her followers Wednesday afternoon, offering the news that Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had been escorted out. "The Capitol has been breeched. We are in lock down. Thank you, POTUS!" she wrote, followed a couple of hours later by, "We are in a safe place. I will have lots more to say about this. We are not a 3rd world country but you couldn’t tell that today."

At about 1:30 p.m. Trump went on television and told people to go home. He insisted, however, repeatedly, that the election was stolen.

He also took his demand to Twitter. "I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege," he wrote.

"Let me be clear: the scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not represent who we are. What we are seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness. This is not dissent, it's disorder. It borders on sedition, and it must end. Now," he said.

Pelosi tweeted at about 1 p.m. that she and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer are jointly calling on Trump "to demand that all protestors leave the U.S. Capitol and Capitol grounds immediately."

The National Guard has been ordered to assemble and help restore order, according to news reports, which said the request was made by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco.

As rioters storm the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Anna Eshoo says she's safe

Thousands of Trump supporters have reportedly taken over the building