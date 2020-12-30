News

Community briefs: How to dispose of your Christmas tree and what to expect with the new year's minimum wage increase

How to dispose of your Christmas tree and what to expect with the new year's minimum wage increase

by Kate Bradshaw / Almanac

Holiday tree pickups

With Christmas over, Recology will begin collecting trees between Jan. 1 and 31. People should remove all tinsel, lights, decorations and stands, and then place the tree next to their green compost bins on the regular collection day.

People living in single-family homes should make sure trees are no taller than 8 feet. Trees larger than that should be cut into lengths of 8 feet or less.

After Jan. 31, people will be required to cut up and put the trees inside the compost bin.

Apartment managers should call Recology San Mateo County at 650-595-3900 to arrange for holiday trees to be collected.

Minimum wage to rise

Effective Jan. 1, the minimum wage for workers in Menlo Park is $15.25 per hour, up from the $15 established in 2020. The minimum wage rises in accordance with the inflation rate, but is capped at 3%. Between August 2019 and 2020, there was a 1.6% increase in the San Francisco area, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The minimum wage applies to all employers within Menlo Park city boundaries and to employees working at least two hours each week.

People may report a suspected violation through the City Manager's Office at 650-330-6610.

