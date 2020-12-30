Caltrain, SamTrans buses offer free rides for New Year's Eve

Caltrain and SamTrans will provide free train and bus rides from Thursday evening to Friday morning as part of a New Year's Eve tradition.
Free fares start at 8 p.m. on Thursday.
On Thursday, both Caltrain and SamTrans will operate regular weekday service, with the last southbound train departing San Francisco at 12:02 a.m.
On Friday, both agencies will operate a Sunday schedule.
SamTrans will resume fares at 5 a.m. Friday while Caltrain will collect fares from 8 a.m.
The agencies encouraged people to avoid large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Caltrain prohibits open alcohol containers on trains after 9 p.m. and disruptive passengers will be asked to leave.
People can visit samtrans.com/schedulesandmaps or caltrain.com/schedules for full scheduling information.
Comments
Registered user
Menlo Park: Downtown
6 hours ago
Registered user
6 hours ago
Tradition?
When we are all told to stay home, why are our public transit authorities encouraging travel on New Year's Eve by making it free?
Maybe if they had more common sense, Caltrain wouldn't always be in such financial trouble.