Caltrain, SamTrans buses offer free rides for New Year's Eve

Caltrain and SamTrans will provide free train and bus rides from Thursday evening to Friday morning as part of a New Year's Eve tradition.

Free fares start at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

On Thursday, both Caltrain and SamTrans will operate regular weekday service, with the last southbound train departing San Francisco at 12:02 a.m.

On Friday, both agencies will operate a Sunday schedule.

SamTrans will resume fares at 5 a.m. Friday while Caltrain will collect fares from 8 a.m.