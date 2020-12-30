Anonymous donor gives $350K to Holiday Funds

The Almanac and its sister publication the Palo Alto Weekly received major gifts to their annual Holiday Funds from an anonymous donor, setting a new record for the annual grant program that benefits needy families, children and individuals on the Midpeninsula.

The donor gave $100,000 to The Almanac and $250,000 to the Weekly.

"This gift, along with hundreds of other donations large and small, reflect the community's desire to help the people among us in the greatest need during an extraordinary time," said Embarcadero Media CEO Bill Johnson. the publisher of both papers.

The Holiday Fund is a 28-year-old tradition dedicated to aiding local nonprofits in their goals to serve the community. Since its inception, the Weekly's fund has raised more than $7.6 million and the Almanac's has given away more than $4 million.

The program is a partnership with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which manages and distributes the grants. Every dollar donated is given to local nonprofits without the impact of overhead and other expenses. The Almanac's Holiday Fund benefits 10 local nonprofits this year, with the total raised to be divided equally among them.