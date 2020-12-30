Anonymous donor gives $350K to Holiday Funds

The Almanac and its sister publication the Palo Alto Weekly received major gifts to their annual Holiday Funds from an anonymous donor, setting a new record for the annual grant program that benefits needy families, children and individuals on the Midpeninsula.
The donor gave $100,000 to The Almanac and $250,000 to the Weekly.
"This gift, along with hundreds of other donations large and small, reflect the community's desire to help the people among us in the greatest need during an extraordinary time," said Embarcadero Media CEO Bill Johnson. the publisher of both papers.
The Holiday Fund is a 28-year-old tradition dedicated to aiding local nonprofits in their goals to serve the community. Since its inception, the Weekly's fund has raised more than $7.6 million and the Almanac's has given away more than $4 million.
The program is a partnership with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation, which manages and distributes the grants. Every dollar donated is given to local nonprofits without the impact of overhead and other expenses. The Almanac's Holiday Fund benefits 10 local nonprofits this year, with the total raised to be divided equally among them.
This year, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages through family incomes, businesses and nonprofit's budgets, the Weekly set a fundraising goal of $400,000 for this year's fund.
Following another recent $100,000 anonymous donation from a Palo Alto family that has contributed to the fund each year since 2011, this second large donation of $250,000 to the Weekly's Holiday Fund will help exceed the 2020 fundraising goal, according to Johnson.
"This gift will help us set an all-time record and bring the total amount raised this year by the Holiday Fund to over $600,000 in Palo Alto," he said.
To donate to the Alamanc's Holiday Fund, visit siliconvalleycf.org/almanac-holiday-fund.
Read about the work of supported nonprofit organizations for The Almanac and the Weekly.
These are extraordinary anonymous donations and acts of generosity. Thank you for your gracious gifts!
Nice and thank you!!! We need local journalism!