Holiday Fund: Literacy Partners transforms its mission to serve the greater community

In the midst of a pandemic, Literacy Partners – Menlo Park transformed a 10-year-old library-based nonprofit’s mission to now serve a greater number of local residents of all age groups.

On Dec. 2, Literacy Partners made its first grant, giving up to $50,000 to StreetCode’s Level Up digital educational effort in Belle Haven and surrounding communities.

The board of directors of Literacy Partners – Menlo Park (LPMP), formerly known as Project Read – Literacy Partners, adopted new bylaws in May to be able to support worthy organizations beyond its previous mission restricted to library-based adult and family literacy. In 2018, the city of Menlo Park doubled its annual support to Project Read to $110,000, enabling LPMP, a 501(c)(3), to identify projects to fund throughout the broader Menlo Park community.

Andrew Morcos, a senior development director for Greystar who became LPMP’s secretary last January, said that Level Up provides laptops as free rentals to individuals for education. In thanking Literacy Partners, Olatunde Sobomehin, StreetCode’s CEO, said the grant will be targeted to hire a course creator who, with the help of Stanford interns, will coach students on how to use their new laptops.

In February, the original Project Read – Literacy Partner board had approved a $40,000 grant to the Menlo Park Library to construct two soundproof-booths in the main library for small meetings, including privacy for tutoring pairs, and to provide 10 laptops for use by tutor-learner pairs in library programs. Although the pandemic has temporarily delayed construction of the cubicles, LPMP remains committed to fund this proposal and to consider new grants for city-sponsored literacy projects when requested.