Person rescued from Woodside house fire early Sunday

One person was rescued in a house fire on Skyline Boulevard in Woodside early Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at a second-story home in the 13000 block of Skyline Boulevard near County Road, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Cecile Juliette.
The blaze was reported by a tenant who lived in an attached unit to the main residence, Juliette said.
Crews found the first floor filled with smoke and set up a ladder to rescue a resident in their 60s who woke up to the fire, according to Juliette. The person was unable to evacuate due to the amount of smoke and flames in the home.
The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with moderate injuries, she said. No other injuries were reported.
Just before 2 a.m., crews knocked down the blaze and stopped it from extending to nearby vegetation, according to Cal Fire.
The home was deemed uninhabitable as a result of the fire, Juliette said. The cause is under investigation and a damage estimate wasn't immediately available on Sunday morning.
Firefighters were on scene for roughly three hours and 15 minutes, according to PulsePoint, an app that displays emergency incidents.
The Kings Mountain Fire Department, Woodside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County Fire Department and San Mateo County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident, according to Cal Fire.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments
Registered user
Atherton: Lloyden Park
1 hour ago
Registered user
1 hour ago
In Pandemic I am making $165 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbor advised me she changed into averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I'm my non-public boss. For more detail visit Home Tab of the given link.
HERE ➤➤ Www.Works79.Com
Registered user
Portola Valley: Portola Valley Ranch
40 minutes ago
Registered user
40 minutes ago
* I am making $165 an hour working from home. i was greatly surprised at the same time as my neighbor advised me she changed into Hab averaging $ninety five however I see the way it works now. I experience mass freedom now that I'm my non-public boss. For more detail visit Home Tab of the given link.
HERE ➤➤ Www.Jobs16.com