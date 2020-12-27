Person rescued from Woodside house fire early Sunday

One person was rescued in a house fire on Skyline Boulevard in Woodside early Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at a second-story home in the 13000 block of Skyline Boulevard near County Road, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Cecile Juliette.

The blaze was reported by a tenant who lived in an attached unit to the main residence, Juliette said.

Crews found the first floor filled with smoke and set up a ladder to rescue a resident in their 60s who woke up to the fire, according to Juliette. The person was unable to evacuate due to the amount of smoke and flames in the home.

The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with moderate injuries, she said. No other injuries were reported.