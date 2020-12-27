News

Person rescued from Woodside house fire early Sunday

Crews use ladder to reach individual who was trapped

by Jamey Padojino / Almanac

Uploaded: Sun, Dec 27, 2020, 9:38 am
Updated: Sun, Dec 27, 2020, 11:02 am
Time to read: about 1 minutes

Cal Fire crews used a ladder to rescue a person trapped in a home that caught on fire on Skyline Boulevard in Kings Mountain early Sunday morning. Courtesy Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit.

One person was rescued in a house fire on Skyline Boulevard in Woodside early Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was reported around 1 a.m. at a second-story home in the 13000 block of Skyline Boulevard near County Road, according to Cal Fire spokesperson Cecile Juliette.

The blaze was reported by a tenant who lived in an attached unit to the main residence, Juliette said.

Crews found the first floor filled with smoke and set up a ladder to rescue a resident in their 60s who woke up to the fire, according to Juliette. The person was unable to evacuate due to the amount of smoke and flames in the home.

The person was taken by ambulance to a hospital with moderate injuries, she said. No other injuries were reported.

Just before 2 a.m., crews knocked down the blaze and stopped it from extending to nearby vegetation, according to Cal Fire.

The home was deemed uninhabitable as a result of the fire, Juliette said. The cause is under investigation and a damage estimate wasn't immediately available on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were on scene for roughly three hours and 15 minutes, according to PulsePoint, an app that displays emergency incidents.

The Kings Mountain Fire Department, Woodside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County Fire Department and San Mateo County Sheriff's Office also responded to the incident, according to Cal Fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

