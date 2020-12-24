News

Eleven residents displaced after East Palo Alto fire

Fire officials say blaze was caused by cooking equipment

by Gennady Sheyner / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 24, 2020, 3:03 pm 0
Time to read: about 1 minutes

A fire at an Oakwood Avenue home in East Palo Alto displaced 11 residents on Dec. 24. Courtesy Menlo Fire

Eleven East Palo Alto residents, including four children, were displaced Thursday morning after a fire damaged their Oakwood Avenue home.

None of the occupants were injured in the fire, which began on the first floor of the two-story residential building, according to a news release from Menlo Park Fire Protection District Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman. A neighbor saw smoke coming from the building at about 9:59 a.m. and called 911 before going to warn the residents, Schapelhouman said in the news release.

One of the adult residents reportedly tried to enter the room where there was smoke with a garden hose. When the air entered the room, the entire room erupted into fire, forcing him out of the building, Schapelhouman said.

Fire crews responded at 10:06 a.m. and deployed a hose line to directly attack the fire. They were able to control it by 10:36 a.m., according to Schapelhouman.

The cause of the fire is believed to be related to outdoor cooking. Schapelhouman noted that this is the second fire that the district has responded to in two days that was caused by outdoor cooking. On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters responded to a fire at Camper Restaurant in Menlo Park, where an employee brought a cardboard box with outdoor cooker ash inside, where it burst into flames and caused about $5,000 in damage to the restaurant’s entryway.

What's local journalism worth to you?

Support Almanac Online for as little as $5/month.

Learn more

Fire Marshal Jon Johnston had determined that the cause of the Thursday fire in East Palo Alto was an active smoker or cooker that has been directly placed against the wall of the building. The heat transmitted through the wall pre-heated the room and its combustible contents, according to the news release. He noted that the Oakwood Avenue home had heat and smoke damage throughout the structure.

"Outdoor cooking appliances should not be too close to combustibles and/or buildings and any ash removal should be put into a metal can that is emerged in water before its disposal," Schapelhouman said in the news release. "Both of these fires were human error and accidental in nature."

Johnston estimated that the fire caused about $100,000 in damage to the structure, as well as a loss of $5,000 in building contents.

American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced families with finding temporary housing.

Stay informed

Get daily headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up

Follow AlmanacNews.com and The Almanac on Twitter @almanacnews, Facebook and on Instagram @almanacnews for breaking news, local events, photos, videos and more.

Eleven residents displaced after East Palo Alto fire

Fire officials say blaze was caused by cooking equipment

by Gennady Sheyner / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 24, 2020, 3:03 pm

Eleven East Palo Alto residents, including four children, were displaced Thursday morning after a fire damaged their Oakwood Avenue home.

None of the occupants were injured in the fire, which began on the first floor of the two-story residential building, according to a news release from Menlo Park Fire Protection District Fire Chief Harold Schapelhouman. A neighbor saw smoke coming from the building at about 9:59 a.m. and called 911 before going to warn the residents, Schapelhouman said in the news release.

One of the adult residents reportedly tried to enter the room where there was smoke with a garden hose. When the air entered the room, the entire room erupted into fire, forcing him out of the building, Schapelhouman said.

Fire crews responded at 10:06 a.m. and deployed a hose line to directly attack the fire. They were able to control it by 10:36 a.m., according to Schapelhouman.

The cause of the fire is believed to be related to outdoor cooking. Schapelhouman noted that this is the second fire that the district has responded to in two days that was caused by outdoor cooking. On Wednesday afternoon, firefighters responded to a fire at Camper Restaurant in Menlo Park, where an employee brought a cardboard box with outdoor cooker ash inside, where it burst into flames and caused about $5,000 in damage to the restaurant’s entryway.

Fire Marshal Jon Johnston had determined that the cause of the Thursday fire in East Palo Alto was an active smoker or cooker that has been directly placed against the wall of the building. The heat transmitted through the wall pre-heated the room and its combustible contents, according to the news release. He noted that the Oakwood Avenue home had heat and smoke damage throughout the structure.

"Outdoor cooking appliances should not be too close to combustibles and/or buildings and any ash removal should be put into a metal can that is emerged in water before its disposal," Schapelhouman said in the news release. "Both of these fires were human error and accidental in nature."

Johnston estimated that the fire caused about $100,000 in damage to the structure, as well as a loss of $5,000 in building contents.

American Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced families with finding temporary housing.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Please share yours below.

Post a comment

In order to encourage respectful and thoughtful discussion, commenting on stories is available to those who are registered users. If you are already a registered user and the commenting form is not below, you need to log in. If you are not registered, you can do so here.

Please make sure your comments are truthful, on-topic and do not disrespect another poster. Don't be snarky or belittling. All postings are subject to our TERMS OF USE, and may be deleted if deemed inappropriate by our staff.

See our announcement about requiring registration for commenting.