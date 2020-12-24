News

Atherton: Police officers test positive for COVID

by Angela Swartz / Almanac

Uploaded: Thu, Dec 24, 2020, 4:04 pm 0
Two Atherton police officers and one support staff member tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, according to Police Chief Steve McCulley.

They fell ill during the first week of December and are expected to return to work the first week of January, he said.

"This does serve as a good reminder that police officers and other first responders do not have the ability to shelter-in-place and stay at home as we have to remain on the front lines to respond to the safety and security needs of those who we serve," he said in a Dec. 24 email.

The force, which employs 21 officers, has been responding to a recent spate of residential burglaries in town (there have been 10 since Oct. 1). No one else on staff was forced to quarantine and all contact tracing has been completed, McCulley said.

"This in no way impacted police services for our residents," he said. "We have been and continue to maintain very strict COVID protocols to help ensure the health and safety of our team members, their family members, and our residents."

It is unknown how the officers and staff member transmitted the virus, he added.

